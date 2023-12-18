Heisman winner Jayden Daniels announced on Monday he will not play in the LSU Tigers’ ReliaQuest Bowl against Wisconsin and enter the 2024 NFL Draft.

In a post to X, the quarterback referenced his transition from Arizona State, where he played from 2019-21, and the support he received at LSU.

“Coming to Louisiana from Arizona State was a whirlwind, just because of how everything transpired,” Daniels said. “Transferring to LSU, it gave me a fresh start and a breath of fresh air. It gave me that joy of football back and I’m appreciative of it. Year 1 (with the Tigers) was not without bumps and bruises, but we made the best of it … Year 2 we took it up a notch. While we did not accomplish our ultimate goal, we did lay the foundation for the path to success.

“I want to say thank you to everyone who made this happen, but all great things must come to an end. … No matter what, I promise you that this will not be the last time y’all see that kid around because this is my city and my second home.”

Daniels threw for 3,812 yards, 40 touchdowns and four interceptions during his 2023 Heisman campaign. He added 135 carries for 1,134 yards on the ground, with 10 additional touchdowns. He completed 72% of his passes and has seen his NFL Draft stock build throughout the past year.

The talent was visible in his first season with the Sun Devils under then-head coach Herm Edwards. Daniels threw for 2,943 yards, 17 touchdowns and two interceptions as a freshman starter.

The COVID-shortened 2020 season and the next full year, Daniels struggled, though the offensive fit with ASU’s scheme appeared not to mesh.

In 2021, Daniels threw for 2,380 yards but threw 10 touchdowns to 10 interceptions while rushing for 710 yards.

