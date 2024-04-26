Ricky Pearsall joined fellow Arizona State Sun Devil transfer loss Jayden Daniels as a first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft when the San Francisco 49ers selected him on Thursday.

The sticky-handed wideout went 31st overall.

Pearsall played the past two years at Florida and starred in high school at Corona del Sol High School in Tempe. He’s another Arizona connection for a Niners team led by former Perry High School quarterback Brock Purdy.

Pearsall additionally joins fellow ASU product and receiver Brandon Aiyuk in San Francisco.

For the Sun Devils, Pearsall played sparingly his first two years before tallying 580 receiving yards in 2021.

Pearsall crossed over at Arizona State under then-head coach Herm Edwards with Daniels from 2019-21.

The receiver only improved his production over two years at Florida. In 2023, Pearsall tallied 965 receiving yards and four touchdowns.

Daniels, who before the 2022 season transferred to LSU and this past season won the Heisman, was drafted by the Washington Commanders with the No. 2 overall pick on Thursday.

Follow @AZSports