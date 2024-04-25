Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA STATE FOOTBALL

Former Arizona State quarterback Jaden Rashada transferring to Georgia

Apr 25, 2024, 8:05 AM | Updated: 8:27 am

Arizona State quarterback Jaden Rashada will transfer to Georgia, he announced. (Photo by Christian...

Arizona State quarterback Jaden Rashada will transfer to Georgia, he announced. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Damon Allred's Profile Picture

BY DAMON ALLRED


ArizonaSports.com editor

Former Arizona State quarterback Jaden Rashada will transfer to national power Georgia, he announced on Instagram Thursday.

Rashada entered the portal toward the end of ASU’s spring practice session, as he was injured for most of spring and Michigan State transfer quarterback Sam Leavitt appeared on track to win the starting job, Arizona Sports’ John Gambadoro reported.

Rashada played three games for the Sun Devils as a freshman in 2023, throwing for 485 yards, four touchdowns and three interceptions. He was a late addition for ASU, after his initial choice of Florida unraveled due to an NIL deal that fell through.

RELATED STORIES

Even with the late start, Rashada beat out Trenton Bourguet and Notre Dame transfer Drew Pyne for the starting job as a freshman. He threw for 236 yards and two scores in his debut but played in only two more games after that due to injury.

Rashada joins a quarterback room in Athens that returns 2023 starter Carson Beck, who began the cycle tied for the best chance to win the 2025 Heisman award, according to Action Network. Beck threw for nearly 4,000 yards with 24 touchdowns and six interceptions in his first full season as the Bulldogs’ starter.

Sitting behind Beck are two underclassmen who, like Rashada, were top 10 at the position coming out of high school in Gunner Stockton (2022) and Ryan Puglisi (2024).

Arizona State Football

Michael Crow...

Arizona Sports

Reports: Graham Rossini’s Arizona State AD candidacy receiving backlash from boosters

As Arizona State University works toward finding its athletic director, prime candidate Graham Rossini's potential hire is facing backlash.

14 hours ago

Chamon Metayer...

Arizona Sports

Arizona State football lands TE Chamon Metayer from Colorado

Arizona State football football a red zone threat in tight end transfer Chamon Metayer, who spent this spring with Colorado.

16 hours ago

The Arizona State Sun Devils...

Associated Press

NCAA to grant immediate eligibility for athletes no matter how many times they transfer

NCAA athletes are now eligible to play immediately no matter how many times they transfer — as long as they meet academic requirements.

3 days ago

Kenny Dillingham during a game...

Vincent DeAngelis

‘Curveball:’ Arizona State football surprised as Ed Woods enters transfer portal

Arizona State football continues to add to its 2025 recruiting class. Senior Cornerback Ed Woods is reportedly entering the transfer portal.

3 days ago

Antonio Pierce...

Jesse Morrison

State of the Sun Devils podcast: NCAA drops hammer on Arizona State football

On the latest State of the Sun Devils podcast, the guys react to the NCAA finally handing ASU football sanctions for recruiting violations.

3 days ago

Head coach Kenny Dillingham...

Arizona Sports

ASU football lands commitments from local recruit Rylon Dillard-Allen, other DB

Recruit Rylon Dillard-Allen from Mountain Pointe High School in Phoenix announced Monday that he is committed to Arizona State.

3 days ago

Former Arizona State quarterback Jaden Rashada transferring to Georgia