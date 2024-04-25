Former Arizona State quarterback Jaden Rashada will transfer to national power Georgia, he announced on Instagram Thursday.

Rashada entered the portal toward the end of ASU’s spring practice session, as he was injured for most of spring and Michigan State transfer quarterback Sam Leavitt appeared on track to win the starting job, Arizona Sports’ John Gambadoro reported.

Rashada played three games for the Sun Devils as a freshman in 2023, throwing for 485 yards, four touchdowns and three interceptions. He was a late addition for ASU, after his initial choice of Florida unraveled due to an NIL deal that fell through.

Even with the late start, Rashada beat out Trenton Bourguet and Notre Dame transfer Drew Pyne for the starting job as a freshman. He threw for 236 yards and two scores in his debut but played in only two more games after that due to injury.

Rashada joins a quarterback room in Athens that returns 2023 starter Carson Beck, who began the cycle tied for the best chance to win the 2025 Heisman award, according to Action Network. Beck threw for nearly 4,000 yards with 24 touchdowns and six interceptions in his first full season as the Bulldogs’ starter.

Sitting behind Beck are two underclassmen who, like Rashada, were top 10 at the position coming out of high school in Gunner Stockton (2022) and Ryan Puglisi (2024).