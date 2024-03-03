NFL Draft prospect Jacob Cowing from the University of Arizona put up one of the fastest unofficial 40-yard dash times among wide receivers at the scouting combine in Indianapolis on Saturday.

Cowing ran a 4.41 on his first run and improved to a 4.38 on his second attempt. Only four receivers finished with a better time, including Texas’ Xavier Worthy with a combine record 4.21.

The Arizona standout finished with a 7.02 three-cone drill, which ranked eighth among receivers with former Arizona State and Florida wideout Ricky Pearsall atop the board at 6.64. Cowing finished eighth with a 4.32 time on the 20-yard shuttle.

He also put together a 1.54 time on the 10-yard split, a 36-inch vertical jump and a 9-foot, 11-inch broad jump.

Cowing turned heads with good hands and smooth movements during the gauntlet drill. Wide receivers will bench press on Sunday before departing Indianapolis.

Jacob Cowing gauntlet pic.twitter.com/Pl6WflMtVy — Billy M (@BillyM_91) March 2, 2024

Cowing, from Maricopa High School, played two seasons in Tucson after transferring in from Texas-El Paso.

He was a two-time All-Pac-12 honorable mention and set Arizona’s single-season record with 13 receiving touchdowns in 2023. He caught 90 passes for 848 yards in his senior year and won the Valero Alamo Bowl Offensive MVP after picking up 152 receiving yards and two touchdowns against Oklahoma.

The Wildcats have not had an NFL Draft pick since 2021, and the most recent Arizona receiver to hear his name called was Juron Criner in 2012.

NFL Media’s Lance Zierlein evaluated Cowing as a player with plus vision and athleticism but with some physical hurdles. Cowing measured at 5-foot-8, 168 pounds with 9-inch hands and 29.25-inch arms at the combine.

Cowing is a slightly built slot receiver who is more quick than he is fast and he lacks big-time separation. He is made for option routes underneath and displays a nose for the end zone. He must learn to maintain additional space as a static pass-catcher because he won’t win very often when contested. Cowing needs to limit drops, improve as a route-runner and display some punt-return talent to give himself the best chance of sticking on an NFL roster for a while.

He said during media interviews he has watched a lot of Tyler Lockett, Zay Flowers and Tank Dell, smaller receivers who have had NFL success.

Follow @AZSports