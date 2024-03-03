One of the top offensive lineman prospects in the upcoming NFL Draft, Penn State left tackle Olumuyiwa Fashanu, was impressed by Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon when they met at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

The Cardinals have big decisions to make when the draft commences on April 25 with two first-round picks and areas of need on both sides of the ball.

“(Gannon) had a lot of energy walking into that room,” Fashanu told reporters on Saturday. “Super pumped up. Got a really good vibe from the guy. And yeah, it was a smooth meeting.”

Fashanu went on to discuss how it would be “cool” to play alongside Arizona right tackle and former Ohio State Buckeye Paris Johnson Jr., blocking for quarterback Kyler Murray.

“Paris and I were peers last year playing in the same conference,” Fashanu said. “So to have that opportunity to block on the other side of the line with him, it’d be cool.”

Fashanu is the projected No. 7 pick in the draft by NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah. He started all 12 games he played in last season at left tackle and was named the Rimington-Pace Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the Year.

He did not allow a sack in 365 pass blocking snaps, according to Penn State.

Gannon told Arizona Sports’ Wolf & Luke on Friday that offensive line is his “spirit animal” and he would be ok with general manager Monti Ossenfort selecting an offensive lineman early in the draft.

“I love all the o-linemen we talked about, I said sign them all up,” Gannon said.

