JC Latham, a highly-regarded offensive tackle prospect in the 2024 NFL Draft from Alabama, is a video games fan, and he has plenty experience playing as Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray in Madden.

Latham met with the Cardinals at the NFL Scouting Combine, and he was enthusiastic about the prospects of playing with Murray.

“That’s a dream come true,” Latham told reporters in Indianapolis. “Playing Madden back in the day, using him a lot, scrambling around, making great throws and running the ball. That would be an amazing feeling.”

The 2023 second team All-American started 27 games at right tackle for Alabama and is largely considered by draft evaluators to go in the top half of the first round. NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah has him slated No. 14 to the New Orleans Saints on his latest mock draft. ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. pushed the lineman up to No. 5 to the Los Angeles Chargers due to his size and ability to run block.

Latham is a 6-foot-6, 360-pound lineman, per Alabama, with OL measurements at the combine scheduled for Sunday.

Latham and the Cardinals’ brass looked at tape, both good and poor reps, and talked about Alabama’s offense versus Arizona’s. Latham said Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon brought great energy to the experience.

“Right away he had a lot of energy, I sat down, we went right into it and he was energetic about everything we were doing,” Latham said.

Latham has had a busy combine meeting with teams such as the Dallas Cowboys, Pittsburgh Steelers, New York Jets and San Francisco 49ers.

The Cardinals went after offensive line reinforcements with their first pick last year, taking Ohio State’s Paris Johnson Jr. with the No. 6 overall pick after a couple draft-day trades. But the Cardinals’ offensive line has question marks with left tackle D.J. Humphries suffering a late-season torn ACL.

Gannon told Arizona Sports’ Wolf & Luke on Friday the Cardinals talked with a lot of offensive linemen. Arizona — which has the Nos. 4 and 27 picks in the first round — also met with Penn State offensive tackle and potential top-15 pick Olu Fashanu.

