Two defensive back prospects went off at the NFL scouting combine on Friday.

Clemson cornerback Nate Wiggins and Toledo cornerback Quinyon Mitchell stood out when defensive backs went through testing.

Mitchell, who has interviewed with the Arizona Cardinals, ran a blazing 4.33 second 40-yard dash. He also completed 20 reps on the bench press, the most of the nine cornerbacks who participated in the bench press at the combine.

Wiggins was flying in his 40-yard dash, running it in 4.28 seconds.

However, he did have to be helped off the field with what he told NFL Network was a hip flexor injury.

The Cardinals certainly need a corner and if they want either player, they may have to trade up from pick No. 27 or down from pick No. 4. NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah has Wiggins going No. 15 to the Indianapolis Colts and Mitchell No. 17 to the Jacksonville Jaguars in his latest mock draft published on Feb. 20.

ESPN draft analyst Matt Miller has a totally different scenario playing out. In his latest mock draft published on Feb. 5, Miller has Wiggins falling to the Cardinals in the second round at pick No. 35. He has Mitchell going to the Philadelphia Eagles at No. 22.

