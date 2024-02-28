Interviews are coming fast and furious at the NFL Scouting Combine for the Arizona Cardinals.

Among the handful of players who met with Arizona so far this week, Penn State’s Chop Robinson brings a whole lot of intrigue to the table when looking at the Cardinals’ second first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

And from the sounds of it, the defensive end brings the type of makeup and football character head coach Jonathan Gannon and general manager Monti Ossenfort are searching for.

“I’m definitely relentless. I try to stay consistent with my hands, stay with low pad level, keep my hands inside their chest so no man can move me back,” Robinson told reporters Wednesday.

“I’m just a great guy and I’m all about ball,” he added. “My main thing is just ball. … Ball, school and video games. I don’t really focus on anything else. Trying to be a great player and a great person.”

In two seasons at Penn State, Robinson totaled 9.5 sacks, 17.5 tackles for loss, three passes defensed and three forced fumbles in 22 games played.

The production doesn’t jump off the page compared to others in this year’s draft class — though he did receive a 92.3 pass rush grade by Pro Football Focus in 2023 — “but scouts and execs love his tool set,” according to ESPN analyst Mel Kiper, who has Robinson going the San Francisco 49ers at No. 31 overall in his latest mock draft.

And given the need Arizona has at pass rusher, bringing in a talent like Robinson could help jumpstart the group.

Heading into next season, Dennis Gardeck and BJ Ojulari figure to command a good portion of the snaps off the edge after recording six and four sacks, respectively, in 2023.

Zaven Collins remains another option at pass rusher after making the transition from MIKE linebacker last year. As does Victor Dimukeje, who got to the quarterback four times in 2023.

It also helps that Arizona has an idea of where Robinson is coming from, having a former Nittany Lion already on the roster in outside linebacker and fullback Jesse Luketa.

“Sat down with the Cardinals yesterday and we had a great meeting talking about Jesse Luketa and also talking about ball, so I enjoyed that,” Robinson said.

Luketa proved his team-first mentality early on with the new regime, opting to play fullback in addition to his role as a backup outside linebacker and special teamer.

And as we saw last season, having that mindset can go a long way under Gannon.

Chop Robinson a popular name at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine

Arizona is far from the only team that has interest in at least meeting with Robinson this week, as the Green Bay Packers, Chicago Bears and Cincinnati Bengals also chatted with the defender.

He’s expected to meet with the Houston Texans on Wednesday.

The meaning behind Chop Robinson’s name(s)

In case you didn’t know, Chop Robinson’s first name is actually Demeioun.

And interestingly enough, “Chop” isn’t Robinson’s only nickname.

“My household name is actually ‘Plump,’ but outside of there, it’s ‘Chop.’ So, I basically have two nicknames,” he said. “The only time (my parents) call me by my first name is when I’m in trouble.

“I was 14 pounds when I was born and my mom gave me the nickname ‘Porkchop,'” Robinson added. “Once I got older, I started to slim down and couldn’t be having people call me ‘Pork chop’ because I wasn’t big, so I just kept it Chop.”

Follow @Tdrake4sports

Presented By