The Arizona Cardinals and the rest of the NFL are up to their ears in prospect interviews at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine.

Each NFL team is allotted 45 formal interviews that span 20 minutes on top of holding informal meetings with prospects throughout the week in Indianapolis.

A running list of the prospects who have confirmed they’ve met with the Cardinals this week:

Bralen Trice, Washington edge

Trice played 34 games for Washington from 2021-23.

He recorded seven sacks, 11.5 tackles for loss, two passes defensed and a forced fumble last season (15 games).

“That was a great meeting, being that it’s my hometown state for sure,” he told reporters on Wednesday.

Chop Robinson, Penn State edge

Robinson played 22 games for Penn State from 2022-23 after appearing in eight with Maryland in 2021.

He recorded four sacks, 7.5 tackles for loss, one pass defensed and two forced fumbles in 10 games played last year.

Gabriel Murphy, UCLA edge

Murphy appeared in 23 games from 2022-23 at UCLA. Before his time with the Bruins, he spent three seasons (21 games) at North Texas.

In 2023, Murphy recorded eight sacks, 16 tackles for loss and two passes defensed across 13 games played.

Chris Braswell, Alabama edge

Braswell played 41 games for Alabama from 2021-23.

He registered eight sacks, an interception, 10.5 tackles for loss, three forced fumbles and one pass defensed.

Jonah Elliss, Utah edge

Elliss appeared in 30 games for Utah from 2021-23.

Last season (10 games), he recorded 12 sacks, 16 tackles for loss, three passes defensed and one forced fumble.

Johnny (Jer’Zhan) Newton, Illinois DT

Newton played in 44 games for Illinois from 2020-23.

He registered 7.5 sacks, 8.5 tackles for loss, two passes defensed and a forced fumble last year (12 games).

