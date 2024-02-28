Close
Prospects who have met with Arizona Cardinals at NFL Scouting Combine

Feb 28, 2024, 3:15 PM | Updated: 4:16 pm

Chris Braswell speaks with reporters at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine...

Chris Braswell #LB04 of the Alabama Crimson Tide speaks to the media during the 2024 NFL Draft Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 28, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

(Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


The Arizona Cardinals and the rest of the NFL are up to their ears in prospect interviews at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine.

Each NFL team is allotted 45 formal interviews that span 20 minutes on top of holding informal meetings with prospects throughout the week in Indianapolis.

A running list of the prospects who have confirmed they’ve met with the Cardinals this week:

Prospects who have met with the Arizona Cardinals at the 2024 Scouting Combine

Bralen Trice, Washington edge

Trice played 34 games for Washington from 2021-23.

RELATED STORIES

He recorded seven sacks, 11.5 tackles for loss, two passes defensed and a forced fumble last season (15 games).

“That was a great meeting, being that it’s my hometown state for sure,” he told reporters on Wednesday.

Chop Robinson, Penn State edge

Robinson played 22 games for Penn State from 2022-23 after appearing in eight with Maryland in 2021.

He recorded four sacks, 7.5 tackles for loss, one pass defensed and two forced fumbles in 10 games played last year.

Gabriel Murphy, UCLA edge

Murphy appeared in 23 games from 2022-23 at UCLA. Before his time with the Bruins, he spent three seasons (21 games) at North Texas.

In 2023, Murphy recorded eight sacks, 16 tackles for loss and two passes defensed across 13 games played.

Chris Braswell, Alabama edge

Braswell played 41 games for Alabama from 2021-23.

He registered eight sacks, an interception, 10.5 tackles for loss, three forced fumbles and one pass defensed.

Jonah Elliss, Utah edge

Elliss appeared in 30 games for Utah from 2021-23.

Last season (10 games), he recorded 12 sacks, 16 tackles for loss, three passes defensed and one forced fumble.

Johnny (Jer’Zhan) Newton, Illinois DT

Newton played in 44 games for Illinois from 2020-23.

He registered 7.5 sacks, 8.5 tackles for loss, two passes defensed and a forced fumble last year (12 games).

Cardinals Corner

Chop Robinson talks with reporters at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine...

Tyler Drake

Chop Robinson ‘all about ball,’ has met with Cardinals at NFL Scouting Combine

Chop Robinson brings a whole lot of intrigue to the table when looking at the Cardinals' second first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

2 hours ago

Monti Ossenfort looks on...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort expecting trade calls to heat up as NFL Draft closes in

Monti Ossenfort isn't ruling out any moving and shaking at the NFL Draft, but acknowledged there's still a ways to go before things heat up.

1 day ago

Ryan Poles during an interview...

Tyler Drake

Bears GM Ryan Poles eager to move quickly on quarterback decision

Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles is hoping to have a plan at quarterback sooner rather than later.

1 day ago

Monti Ossenfort speaks at the NFL Combine...

Tyler Drake

NFL mock draft tracker: What will the Cardinals do with the No. 4 pick?

A look at the players being mocked to the Arizona Cardinals at No. 4 overall in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

1 day ago

Rome Odunze looks on...

Tyler Drake

Players to watch at 2024 NFL Scouting Combine for Arizona Cardinals

For the Cardinals and the rest of the league, the NFL Scouting Combine marks another opportunity to evaluate players on and off the field.

2 days ago

Marvin Harrison Jr. looks on...

Tyler Drake

Report: Marvin Harrison Jr. skipping NFL Scouting Combine ahead of 2024 draft

Marvin Harrison Jr. is reportedly skipping the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine to better prepare for his rookie season.

2 days ago

