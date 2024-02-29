Chop Robinson flys through 40-yard dash at NFL Draft Combine

Penn State edge rusher and draft prospect Chop Robinson was all gas and no brakes when running the 40-yard dash at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine on Thursday.

Among the first group of prospects to take part in the on-field portion of the combine this week, the 6-foot-2, 254-pound pass rusher was an early standout behind an official 4.48-second 40-yard dash.

In addition to posting the fastest 40-yard dash time out of the defensive line group, Robinson also put up the quickest 10-yard split ever for an edge rusher weighing more than 250 pounds at 1.54 seconds.

His 10-foot, eight-inch broad jump and 34.5-inch vertical were nothing to scoff at, either.

With his performance in Indianapolis on Thursday, Robinson further solidified his status as a first-round prospect and could be just what the Arizona Cardinals are looking for with their second first-round pick of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Given Arizona’s need at pass rusher, wide receiver, both sides of the line and cornerback, there are a lot of avenues Arizona can take, though adding a talent like Robinson at No. 27 overall could do wonders for a Cardinals defense that was near the bottom in the NFL in sacks and pressure.

Arizona is clearly doing its due diligence on the youngster, too, having met with Robinson earlier in the week.

