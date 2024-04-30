The Arizona Cardinals released wide receiver Kaden Davis and cornerback Quavian White, the team announced on Tuesday.

Davis signed onto the Cardinals’ active roster last July before being waived during initial 53-man roster construction and re-signed to the practice squad. The wide receiver signed a futures deal with the team this offseason.

Davis entered the league as an undrafted rookie free agent with the Denver Broncos in 2022.

After his release in 2023, he signed on with the USFL’s Michigan Panthers where he served as a wide receiver and return man.

White joined the Cardinals as an undrafted free agent in 2023. He spent the majority of his time on Arizona’s practice squad before signing a futures contract in January.

Even with the releases, the Cardinals nearly filled to the brim from a 90-man roster standpoint.

Adding 12 prospects through the 2024 NFL Draft was a big factor in that regard.

Among the biggest names general manager Monti Ossenfort brought to town last week include Ohio State’s Marvin Harrison Jr., Missouri’s Darius Robinson and Rutgers’ Max Melton.

The Cardinals didn’t stop there when it came to adding youth to the roster, bringing in North Carolina’s Myles Murphy, N.C. State’s Joe Shimko and Colorado’s Xavier Weaver.

