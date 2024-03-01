Close
CARDINALS CORNER

Gannon: Cardinals ‘had really good interview’ with Marvin Harrison Jr. at NFL Draft Combine

Mar 1, 2024, 2:37 PM

Tyler Drake's Profile Picture

BY TYLER DRAKE


Arizona Sports

Reporters may have missed out on speaking with Marvin Harrison Jr. at the NFL Draft Combine this week, but the same couldn’t be said for the Arizona Cardinals.

Harrison was among the plethora of prospects Arizona met with from Monday to Thursday this week. He left head coach Jonathan Gannon impressed.

“It was good, he was on it,” Gannon told Arizona Sports’ Wolf & Luke on Friday. “All the questions that were asked by everybody in there, he had really good answers. Very thought out, very mature. It was a really good interview.

“He’s tall, he’s a big guy … he’s got some length to him,” Gannon added. “There’s no doubt about that.”

Harrison is far and away the prospect being linked the most to the Cardinals’ No. 4 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and it’s easy to see why.

Averaging 18.1 yards per catch across 12 games last season, Harrison caught 67 balls for 1,211 yards and 14 touchdowns. It marked a second straight season of at least 1,200 yards and 14 scores for the Ohio State Buckeye.

Is Jonathan Gannon concerned with Marvin Harrison Jr. missing NFL Draft Combine media availability?

Concerned? More like jealous.

“Kudos to him, I would have done the same thing if I could of,” Gannon said with a laugh. “More power to him. I’m sure the media wants to hear from him and in due time they will.”

