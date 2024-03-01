Close
Marvin Harrison Jr. not expected to speak at 2024 NFL Draft Combine

Mar 1, 2024, 7:39 AM

Marvin Harrison Jr. warms up...

Marvin Harrison Jr. #18 of the Ohio State Buckeyes warms up prior to the game against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium on November 25, 2023 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Tyler Drake's Profile Picture

BY TYLER DRAKE


Arizona Sports

Top wide receiver prospect Marvin Harrison Jr. is not expected to speak at the 2024 NFL Draft Combine.

The wide receiver was scheduled to talk with reporters in Indianapolis at 6:20 a.m. MST before it was announced he would not be speaking.

It’s unclear why Harrison opted against talking with reporters.

Marvin Harrison Jr. measures at 2024 NFL Draft Combine

Harrison made headlines for his decision to not participate in any on-the-field work this week at the combine.

He did, however, weigh in on Thursday where he was officially listed as 6-foot-3 and 209 pounds.

Harrison sports an arm length of 31.8 inches, with 9.5-inch hands and a 77.2-inch wingspan.

RELATED STORIES

How much does Marvin Harrison Jr. not speaking or participating in the NFL Draft Combine hurt his stock?

Harrison deciding against doing much of anything at the combine does little to nothing in terms of impacting his draft status.

He still is very much a top five pick and remains a favorite to land with the Arizona Cardinals at No. 4 overall given the team’s obvious need at wide receiver and where it sits in the draft order behind three quarterback-needy teams.

Of the 109 mock drafts tallied on the Arizona Sports Mock Draft Tracker, 73 have Harrison heading to the desert with the fourth overall pick. No other draft prospect has more than 10.

Harrison is coming off back-to-back seasons at Ohio State of at least 67 receptions, 1,200 yards and 14 touchdowns.

The wideout watched his yards-per-catch average improve each year, too, posting an 18.1 mark in his final season at Ohio State.

Simply put, he would be a huge addition to a Cardinals wide receivers room that needs a revamp.

As of Friday, Arizona’s wideouts are headlined by second-year pro Michael Wilson, Rondale Moore and Zach Pascal.

Wilson flashed as a rookie, recording 565 yards and three touchdowns on 38 catches, though fought through injuries.

Moore saw time both as a receiver and running back, recording 530 scrimmage yards on 68 touches, while Pascal was seldom used offensively.

And while he hasn’t been re-signed just yet, it appears exclusive rights free agent Greg Dortch will return to the desert.

The same can’t be said for Hollywood Brown, who is an unrestricted free agency this offseason.

Despite dealing with a lingering heel issue that eventually put him on injured reserve, Brown still managed to appear in 14 games and paced the team in touchdowns (four) and was second in yards (574) and receptions (51).

