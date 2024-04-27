TEMPE — The Arizona Cardinals selected Texas offensive tackle Christian Jones with the 162nd pick in the 2024 NFL Draft on Saturday.

“I love Arizona. I love what they’ve got going on right now,” Jones said via conference call. “They have rich history and we got some really good tackles right now that I could definitely learn from and bounce ideas off of.”

The pick used on Jones was the selection the Cardinals picked up last August for trading away offensive tackle Josh Jones and a 2024 seventh-round pick to the Houston Texans.

The 6-foot-5, 305-pounder appeared in 61 games for the Longhorns from 2019-23. He spent time at both ends of the line, starting in 35 games at right tackle compared to 21 on the left side.

Interestingly enough, Jones made the switch from soccer to football in high school.

At the NFL Draft Combine, Jones ran a 5.04-second 40-yard dash time with an 8.09-second 3-cone drill.

“He can maul and brawl what is in front of him, but meeting movement with body control and foot quickness is much tougher for him,” NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein said in his analysis of the lineman.

“He’s a consistent waist-bender, which will make him a target for some edge defenders, but his physical attributes give him a chance to stick around.”

Jones now joins an offensive line room that features fellow tackles in Paris Johnson Jr., Jonah Williams and Kelvin Beachum following the release of D.J. Humphries this offseason.

Where else are the Cardinals picking this NFL Draft?

Arizona’s remaining picks:

– Round 6, pick No. 191 overall (from Indianapolis Colts)

– Round 7, pick No. 226 overall (from New York Giants)

