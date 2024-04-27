

The Arizona Cardinals selected defensive lineman Darius Robinson out of Missouri with the No. 27 pick of the NFL Draft during the first round on Thursday.

While Robinson could be a key addition to the Cardinals’ pass rush, the impact he wants to make goes far beyond the field.

“Going into my fifth year at Mizzou turned out to be the best year of my life for many reasons,” Robinson told Arizona Sports’ Burns & Gambo on Friday. “But one of the main reasons was I was able to benefit from NIL but instead of that I started my own nonprofit foundation.”

The Michigan native started The Darius Robinson Helpings Hands Foundation to help those in need of resources, regardless of age.

Robinson bought 100 bookbags for the kids at Second Missionary Baptist Church and for other youth in the Columbia, Missouri community. During the following holiday season, Robinson also raised $3,000 for three families in need.

“For now, my goal is to have three events each year and just giving back and really being appreciative of my blessings and giving to others,” Robinson said.

Robinson also holds multiple degrees. He earned a bachelor’s in hospitality management with a minor in business and a master’s in positive culture with an emphasis in athletic leadership.

