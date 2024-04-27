Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

CHARACTER COUNTS

Arizona Cardinals DL Darius Robinson’s impact goes far beyond the field

Apr 27, 2024, 7:50 AM

Darius Robinson poses after being selected 27th overall by the Arizona Cardinals during the first r...

Darius Robinson poses after being selected 27th overall by the Arizona Cardinals during the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft at Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza on April 25, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

David Veenstra's Profile Picture

BY DAVID VEENSTRA


ArizonaSports.com editor


The Arizona Cardinals selected defensive lineman Darius Robinson out of Missouri with the No. 27 pick of the NFL Draft during the first round on Thursday.

While Robinson could be a key addition to the Cardinals’ pass rush, the impact he wants to make goes far beyond the field.

“Going into my fifth year at Mizzou turned out to be the best year of my life for many reasons,” Robinson told Arizona Sports’  Burns & Gambo on Friday. “But one of the main reasons was I was able to benefit from NIL but instead of that I started my own nonprofit foundation.”

RELATED STORIES

The Michigan native started The Darius Robinson Helpings Hands Foundation to help those in need of resources, regardless of age.

Robinson bought 100 bookbags for the kids at Second Missionary Baptist Church and for other youth in the Columbia, Missouri community. During the following holiday season, Robinson also raised $3,000 for three families in need.

“For now, my goal is to have three events each year and just giving back and really being appreciative of my blessings and giving to others,” Robinson said.

Robinson also holds multiple degrees. He earned a bachelor’s in hospitality management with a minor in business and a master’s in positive culture with an emphasis in athletic leadership.

Character Counts

Manager Torey Lovullo (L) and general manager Mike Hazen of the Arizona Diamondbacks meet before Ga...

David Veenstra

MLB feature showcases inseparable bond between Diamondbacks’ Hazen and Lovullo

MLB published a short-form documentary centered around the friendship between D-backs general manager Mike Hazen and manager Torey Lovullo. 

20 days ago

Devin Booker gifts Purdue men's basketball with Book 1s...

Arizona Sports

Phoenix Suns’ Devin Booker gifts pair of Final Four teams Nike Book 1s

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker gifted Alabama and Purdue men's basketball teams with Nike Book 1s ahead of the Final Four.

21 days ago

Paris Johnson Jr. looks on...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals’ Paris Johnson Jr. eyeing ways to extend his foundation’s reach in Arizona

Don't let his age fool you, Cardinals offensive lineman Paris Johnson Jr. is no stranger to giving back to the communities around him.

1 month ago

Runners take off after the starting gun at Pat's Run in Tempe. The race, will be run on April 13 th...

Character Counts

The 20th annual Pat’s Run set take place in Tempe on April 13

The 20th iteration of Pat's Run is set to take place in Tempe on April 13 to honor the life and legacy of Pat Tillman.

1 month ago

Follow @AZSports...

Character Counts

Bradley Beal hooked up Devin Booker fans who supported Suns in Denver

Suns fans who showed up to in Devin Booker jerseys at Ball Arena in Denver got a special gift from Bradley Beal afterward.

2 months ago

Aani Nagaiah, front row far right, is the winner among 10 finalists for the 2024 Character Counts s...

Character Counts

Arcadia senior wins 2024 Character Counts Scholarship

Arcadia's Aani Nagaiah on Wednesday night was presented as the winner of the 2024 Character Counts scholarship courtesy of Parker & Sons.

2 months ago

Arizona Cardinals DL Darius Robinson’s impact goes far beyond the field