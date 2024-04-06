Close
Phoenix Suns’ Devin Booker gifts pair of Final Four teams Nike Book 1s

Apr 6, 2024, 11:00 AM

Devin Booker gifts Purdue men's basketball with Book 1s...

(Twitter Photo/@BoilerBall)

(Twitter Photo/@BoilerBall)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


The Purdue and Alabama men’s basketball teams are two of the four squads taking over Phoenix for the Final Four this weekend.

They’re also two of four teams that were greeted in a very Phoenix way when Suns guard Devin Booker swung by to give out some words of wisdom and new pairs of his Nike Book 1s.

The players’ reaction said it all.

“Understand that you’ve got to do it together,” he said in a post by Alabama on X. “Communication is key in big games. Get to it early. There’s no reason to wait.

“I wasn’t going to leave you guys empty-handed. I got some new sneakers, the Book 1s.”

The Boilermakers were also grateful for the All-Star guard’s gifts.

What about the other Final Four teams?

Alabama and Purdue weren’t the only teams that got hooked up by an NBA player ahead of the Final Four.

While it wasn’t Booker, Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards sent over an Adidas care package to the NC State Wolfpack.

No word yet on what kind of kicks might be coming the UConn Huskies’ way, thought they seem to be doing just fine.

