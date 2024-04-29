Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

THREADS BLOG

Report: MLB will modify Nike uniforms by start of 2025 season

Apr 29, 2024, 11:27 AM

Corbin Carroll...

Arizona Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll circles the bases after hitting a solo home run off Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Cal Quantrill to lead off the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, April 9, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


Major League Baseball plans to modify its Nike uniforms by the start of the 2025 season following complaints this spring from players and fans, according to a report from ESPN.

The changes will include restoring larger lettering on the nameplates and correcting for mismatched gray tops and bottoms, pants that are sometimes see-through and fabric that looks different when players sweat. The changes were detailed in a memo distributed to players by the MLB Players Association on Sunday and will take affect by the beginning of 2025.

The report says the memo blamed Nike and its new performance-focused Vapor Premier uniform. The union declined comment to The Associated Press.

“This has been entirely a Nike issue,” the memo to players read. “At its core, what has happened here is that Nike was innovating something that didn’t need to be innovated.”

The union said Fanatics, which manufactures the Nike-designed uniforms, was not to blame. The memo said Fanatics “recognizes the vital importance of soliciting Player feedback, obtaining Player buy-in and not being afraid to have difficult conversations about jerseys or trading cards. Our hope is that, moving forward, Nike will take a similar approach.”

Threads Blog

Marvin Harrison Jr.'s Lion King theme necklace at the 2024 NFL Draft....

Arizona Sports

NFL Draft drip: Marvin Harrison Jr.’s chain honors father with Lion King theme

Marvin Harrison Jr.'s chain at the 2024 NFL Draft both honors his father and pulls a reference from the Disney movie classic, The Lion King.

4 days ago

KD 17 shoes...

Arizona Sports

Chet Holmgren stars in ad for KD 17s after Kevin Durant debuts new shoes

Kevin Durant challenged rookie Chet Holmgren to put OKC on his shoulders in a new ad for the Nike KD 17 sneakers.

6 days ago

...

Arizona Sports

Mercury unveil Rebel Edition jerseys with alternate court, bring gradient uniforms back to Phoenix

The Phoenix Mercury released new Rebel Edition uniforms on Thursday and a matching home court that's the first of its kind in the WNBA.

11 days ago

Nike Book 1s...

Arizona Sports

P.J. Tucker shows off custom ‘Texas vs. Kentucky’ Nike Book 1s

Former Phoenix Suns forward P.J. Tucker broke out a custom pair of Devin Booker's Nike Book 1s just in time for the Final Four. 

22 days ago

Devin Booker gifts Purdue men's basketball with Book 1s...

Arizona Sports

Phoenix Suns’ Devin Booker gifts pair of Final Four teams Nike Book 1s

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker gifted Alabama and Purdue men's basketball teams with Nike Book 1s ahead of the Final Four.

23 days ago

The all-new 2024 Phoenix Rising "Todos Rojos" home kit. (Image via Phoenix Rising FC)...

David Veenstra

Phoenix Rising FC reveals new kits for 2024 USL Championship season

Phoenix Rising Football Club revealed new uniforms for the upcoming season on Thursday at Marquee Theatre in Tempe.

2 months ago

Report: MLB will modify Nike uniforms by start of 2025 season