Phoenix Rising Football Club revealed new Adidas uniforms for the upcoming season on Thursday at Marquee Theatre in Tempe.

The home strip (nicknamed “Todos Rojos”) is primarily red with gold accents. The away shirt (nicknamed “Campeones” or “Champions”) is primarily black with gold accents.

Both kits feature gold Adidas branding, a playoff and league champs patch and a championship star to celebrate the team’s first league title won last season.

The new designs are now available on the club’s online store.

The beauty of life is in the small details. #TodosRojos pic.twitter.com/Wxm9urQrpc — Phoenix Rising FC (@PHXRisingFC) March 1, 2024

The Rising and Adidas will begin their fourth season together after agreeing to a six-year deal to become the official apparel provider of the team in March of 2021.

The reigning USL Championship winners retained Carvana as their primary kit sponsor after continuing their six-year partnership with the e-commerce platform for buying used cars. The club inked a multi-year extension with the car retailer last December. Northern Arizona University continues as the club’s sleeve sponsor after signing a multi-year agreement in 2022 to become the club’s official and exclusive education partner.

Not only will the Rising debut a new look on the field, but the side will also feature new head coach Danny Stone at the helm. Their previous manager, Juan Guerra, left the club in January after being named as an assistant coach for the Houston Dynamo.

Stone has served as an assistant coach with Phoenix since the 2021 season.

Phoenix Rising will open the season on March 9 with a home fixture against Birmingham Legion FC at 7:30 p.m. at Phoenix Rising Soccer Stadium.

