Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

PHOENIX RISING FC

Phoenix Rising FC reveal new kits for 2024 USL Championship season

Feb 29, 2024, 8:07 PM

David Veenstra's Profile Picture

BY DAVID VEENSTRA


Arizona Sports

The all-new 2024 Phoenix Rising "Todos Rojos" home kit. (Image via Phoenix Rising FC) The all-new 2024 Phoenix Rising "Todos Rojos" home kit. (Image via Phoenix Rising FC) The all-new 2024 Phoenix Rising "Todos Rojos" home kit. (Image via Phoenix Rising FC) The all-new 2024 Phoenix Rising "Todos Rojos" home kit. (Image via Phoenix Rising FC) The all-new 2024 Phoenix Rising "Champions" away kit. (Image via Phoenix Rising FC) The all-new 2024 Phoenix Rising "Champions" away kit. (Image via Phoenix Rising FC) The all-new 2024 Phoenix Rising "Champions" away kit. (Image via Phoenix Rising FC) The all-new 2024 Phoenix Rising "Champions" away kit. (Image via Phoenix Rising FC)

Phoenix Rising Football Club revealed new Adidas uniforms for the upcoming season on Thursday at Marquee Theatre in Tempe.

The home strip (nicknamed “Todos Rojos”) is primarily red with gold accents. The away shirt (nicknamed “Campeones” or “Champions”) is primarily black with gold accents.

Both kits feature gold Adidas branding, a playoff and league champs patch and a championship star to celebrate the team’s first league title won last season.

The new designs are now available on the club’s online store.

The Rising and Adidas will begin their fourth season together after agreeing to a six-year deal to become the official apparel provider of the team in March of 2021.

RELATED STORIES

The reigning USL Championship winners retained Carvana as their primary kit sponsor after continuing their six-year partnership with the e-commerce platform for buying used cars. The club inked a multi-year extension with the car retailer last December. Northern Arizona University continues as the club’s sleeve sponsor after signing a multi-year agreement in 2022 to become the club’s official and exclusive education partner.

Not only will the Rising debut a new look on the field, but the side will also feature new head coach Danny Stone at the helm. Their previous manager, Juan Guerra, left the club in January after being named as an assistant coach for the Houston Dynamo.

Stone has served as an assistant coach with Phoenix since the 2021 season.

Phoenix Rising will open the season on March 9 with a home fixture against Birmingham Legion FC at 7:30 p.m. at Phoenix Rising Soccer Stadium.

Phoenix Rising FC

Arizona Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort chats pregame...

Arizona Sports

Full Arizona Sports’ 2024 Newsmakers Week schedule

Leaders from the Arizona Cardinals, Phoenix Suns, Arizona Diamondbacks, Arizona State Sun Devils and more join Bickley & Marotta.

10 days ago

Phoenix Rising FC's press conference announcing the move to Gila River's Wild Horse Pass. (Arizona ...

Arizona Sports

Phoenix Rising FC no longer pursuing women’s team in USL Super League

Phoenix Rising have backed out of creating a team in the USL Super League despite approval of Division I status by U.S. Soccer for the league.

20 days ago

An exterior view of SoFi Stadium prior to a game between the Atlanta Falcons and Los Angeles Rams a...

Associated Press

US men to play 3 West Coast games in 2026 World Cup group play

The USMNT will play three games along the West Coast in its group stage for the 2026 World Cup; two in Los Angeles and one in Seattle.

25 days ago

Danny Stone, Phoenix Rising FC...

Vincent DeAngelis

Phoenix Rising FC hires new head coach Danny Stone

A new era for Phoenix Rising FC has begun as Danny Stone was named the new head coach on Thursday.

1 month ago

Juan Guerra...

Damon Allred

Phoenix Rising FC head coach Juan Guerra departs for MLS assistant coach job

Phoenix Rising head coach Juan Guerra will leave the club for an assistant coaching job in Major League Soccer, the club announced Monday.

2 months ago

Mexico...

Arizona Sports

Mexico vs. Ecuador among 2024 Copa America matches set for State Farm Stadium

The 2024 Copa America groups were revealed on Thursday, and State Farm Stadium will host Mexico versus Ecuador.

3 months ago

Phoenix Rising FC reveal new kits for 2024 USL Championship season