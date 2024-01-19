Phoenix Rising FC hires new head coach Danny Stone

A new era for Phoenix Rising FC has begun as Danny Stone was named the new head coach on Thursday.

Stone takes over a squad that is coming off their first-ever USL Championship in club history. Their previous manager, Juan Guerra, left the club on Jan. 9, taking a job as an assistant coach for the Houston Dynamo, a Major League Soccer club.

“After a thorough and thoughtful search, we are confident that Danny is the right leader to guide our team into the next chapter of success,” Phoenix Rising FC president Bobby Dulle said in a press release. “He has been an integral part of our organization over the years, both with our youth club and the first team, demonstrating exceptional professionalism, tactical expertise and the ability to do what is necessary at any given moment to help the club succeed on and off the field.”

The search for a new manager took less than two weeks for the Rising, as they opted to hire from within with Stone. Stone has served as an assistant coach with Phoenix since March 9, 2021.

“What we were able to achieve together as a group in 2023 was incredible,” Stone said in a press release. “I am delighted to have been part of that journey and feel we have put in place a strong foundation to build upon in 2024. The staff and players together are all looking forward to the challenge that the new season will bring.”

His Valley roots stem from his high school days, when he began attending Corona Del Sol High School in Tempe as a 15-year-old in 1997 after moving here from his hometown of Liverpool, England. He played professionally as a defender for Blackburn Rovers FC and Notts County FC.

He began his coaching career with MLS side Colorado Rapids in 2010, where he worked in the club’s youth academy. Stone then served as an assistant coach for the Rapids from 2015-18. His first taste of USL football came in 2019 when he was an assistant coach for Oklahoma City Energy FC during the 2019-20 seasons before finding his way to the Rising in 2021.

“I’m very proud to be given the opportunity to manage this organization,” Stone said. “I have a long history with Phoenix as a City. I cannot wait to reconnect with the community and interact with Rising fans. I’m looking forward to continuing to work with this team. I want our fans to know we will all be working hard to continue to bring success to Phoenix.”