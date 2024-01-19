Close
PHOENIX RISING FC

Phoenix Rising FC hires new head coach Danny Stone

Jan 19, 2024

Danny Stone, Phoenix Rising FC...

New Phoenix Rising FC head coach Danny Stone. (Courtesy Phoenix Rising FC)

(Courtesy Phoenix Rising FC)

BY VINCENT DEANGELIS


Arizona Sports

A new era for Phoenix Rising FC has begun as Danny Stone was named the new head coach on Thursday.

Stone takes over a squad that is coming off their first-ever USL Championship in club history. Their previous manager, Juan Guerra, left the club on Jan. 9, taking a job as an assistant coach for the Houston Dynamo, a Major League Soccer club.

“After a thorough and thoughtful search, we are confident that Danny is the right leader to guide our team into the next chapter of success,” Phoenix Rising FC president Bobby Dulle said in a press release.  “He has been an integral part of our organization over the years, both with our youth club and the first team, demonstrating exceptional professionalism, tactical expertise and the ability to do what is necessary at any given moment to help the club succeed on and off the field.”

The search for a new manager took less than two weeks for the Rising, as they opted to hire from within with Stone. Stone has served as an assistant coach with Phoenix since March 9, 2021.

