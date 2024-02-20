Arizona Sports’ 2024 Newsmakers Week schedule

The important figures who make the biggest decisions in Arizona sports join Bickley & Marotta for a busy week each February.

The goal? To reset and key in on the main storylines for the state’s teams. The Arizona Cardinals prep for the draft after a test run with Kyler Murray under center for Jonathan Gannon, the Phoenix Suns and their Big Three aim to put things together for the postseason and the Arizona Diamondbacks come off a World Series run with new expectations.

The Valley is set to host a Final Four, the Arizona Coyotes continue to search for a permanent home for their arena and the Arizona Wildcats enter a new era in the football and athletic director offices.

Newsmakers from the Arizona State Sun Devils, Grand Canyon Antelopes, Phoenix Rising FC and leaders of local events from the WM Phoenix Open, Fiesta Bowl and Phoenix Raceway additionally join Arizona Sports.

Newsmakers Week runs Tuesday through Friday on Bickley & Marotta from 6 a.m. through 10 a.m. Visit this page for links to past interviews and the schedule of those upcoming.

Times are tentative and additions are expected.

Arizona Sports’ Newsmakers Week

Tuesday

7:15 a.m. — Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo

7:45 a.m. — Grand Canyon head men’s basketball coach Bryce Drew

8:30 a.m. — Arizona State head baseball coach Willie Bloomquist

8:45 a.m. — ASU head men’s basketball coach Bobby Hurley

9 a.m. — Grand Canyon University president Brian Mueller

9:15 a.m. — Coyotes head coach Andre Tourigny

Wednesday

6:45 a.m. — Cactus League executive director Bridget Binsbacher

7:15 a.m. — Arizona head football coach Brent Brennan

8:15 a.m. — Arizona State head football coach Kenny Dillingham

8:30 a.m. – Suns head coach Frank Vogel

9 a.m. — Mercury GM Nick U’Ren

9:15 a.m. — WM Phoenix Open chairman George Thimsen

9:30 a.m. — Phoenix Rising FC GM Bobby Dulle

Thursday

6:45 a.m. — Phoenix Rising FC coach Danny Stone

7 a.m. — Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort

8 a.m. — Diamondbacks CEO and president Derrick Hall

8:15 a.m. — Former Suns and Diamondbacks owner Jerry Colangelo

8:45 a.m. — Suns and Mercury CEO Josh Bartelstein

9 a.m. — 2024 Final Four host committee president and CEO Jay Parry

9:15 a.m. — Phoenix Raceway president Latasha Causey

Friday

7:30 a.m. — Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill

8:45 a.m. — Coyotes GM Bill Armstrong

9 a.m. — Fiesta Bowl CEO and president Erik Moses

9:15 a.m. — Coyotes CEO and president Xavier Gutierrez

Follow @AZSports

Presented By