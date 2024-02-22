The Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday have finalized a new TV carrier deal with MLB Media to retain broadcast control after the league took over last year following a separation from Bally Sports Arizona, reports Arizona Sports’ John Gambadoro.

As far as distribution, it’s unclear if the D-backs will combine the MLB stream with another entity.

D-backs CEO and president Derrick Hall hinted earlier on Thursday the team has reasons to re-up with MLB.

“At the end of the day, I think the simplest move for us and the more logical move is maybe just to stay right where we are with MLB,” he told Arizona Sports’ Bickley & Marotta. “We may be wrapping that up soon. The great thing about that, the feedback we got back from our fans (about) why they liked MLB, was the blackout was lifted. If they were online or they were streaming, they didn’t have to worry about any blackout watching our games locally. That’s not anything we did in the past.

“We do know if we’re with MLB going forward, as early as this season, fans can still stream or pay a monthly or full-season subscription.”

Hall added an official announcement could come as early as Thursday.

The Diamondbacks have considered several models, including over-the-air or a hybrid, Hall said.

“We’ve always had MLB there willing to continue to broadcast our games,” he added. “They did such a good job. They actually increased the number of households we could reach last year, which is obviously a good thing.”

How did fans watch Arizona Diamondbacks TV broadcasts in 2023?

Bally Sports Arizona’s channel available on cable and via a separate streaming option ceased to carry D-backs games on television last July after its owner, Diamond Sports, could not agree with the team on favorable terms of a new deal.

Amid Diamond Sports’ bankruptcy, a judge ruled in favor of the company’s request to cease operations as the D-backs’ TV partner, moving the team’s broadcasts to MLB control.

Along with the MLB streaming option, the Diamondbacks from that point on aired games locally for Phoenix-area COX cable subscribers on Yurview channel 4 and channel 7 in Tucson. DirecTV, Spectrum, Comcast xfinity all carried the games. Games were also available on Fubo and DirecTV Stream.

