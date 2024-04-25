The 2024 NFL Draft order is now set after compensatory picks were announced on Friday. The Cardinals did not receive any compensatory selections.

Nevertheless, the Cardinals have plenty of draft capital in the 2024 NFL Draft with 11 total picks. Six of those selections are during the first three rounds of the draft.

In the first round, the Cardinals own the fourth overall pick in addition to the Houston Texans’ pick at No. 27 following the pair’s draft-day trade in 2023. The Cardinals also hold the No. 35 overall pick in the second round to go along with the Nos. 66, 71 and 90 in the third round.

Where will the Arizona Cardinals pick in the 2024 NFL Draft?

Round 1, pick No. 4 (No. 4 overall)

Round 1, pick No. 27 (No. 27 overall – from Houston Texans)

Round 2, pick No. 3 (No. 35 overall)

Round 3, pick No. 2 (No. 66 overall)

Round 3, pick No. 7 (No. 71 overall – from Tennessee Titans)

Round 3, pick No. 27 (No. 90 overall – from Houston Texans)

Round 4, pick No. 4 (No. 104 overall)

Round 5, pick No. 3 (No. 138 overall)

Round 5, pick No. 27 (No. 162 overall – from Houston Texans)

Round 6, pick No. 10 (No. 186 overall – from Minnesota Vikings)

Round 7, pick No. 6 (No. 226 overall – from New York Giants)

When is the 2024 NFL Draft?

The 2024 NFL Draft will be held from April 25 through April 27 in Detroit in Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza.

Round 1: Thursday, April 25 at 5 p.m. MST

Rounds 2-3: Friday, April 26 at 4 p.m. MST

Rounds 4-7: Saturday, April 27 at 9 a.m. MST

