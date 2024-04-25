The Seattle Mariners will be without their starting shortstop and leadoff hitter for a while.

J.P. Crawford has been placed on the 10-day injured list with an oblique strain ahead of the team’s series finale in Texas against the Rangers on Thursday. The move is retroactive to Wednesday.

To fill Crawford’s spot on the 26-man active roster, Seattle has called up infielder Leo Rivas from Triple-A Tacoma. To make room on the 40-man roster for Rivas, the Mariners shifted relief pitcher Gregory Santos from the 15-day IL to the 60-day IL.

Crawford was a late scratch from Wednesday’s lineup due to his oblique injury. He told a group of reporters Thursday including Mariners insider Shannon Drayer of Seattle Sports that his strain is a Grade 1.

“Just took an awkward swing yesterday in BP and instantly felt it just grab, and then tried to take one more swing after that and knew something is up,” Crawford said. “I knew something was wrong after that swing.”

Crawford, who made his MLB debut in 2017, added that he dealt with an oblique issue “way back in the minor leagues.”

“That muscle’s involved in anything you do. Even walking or just coughing or sneezing is really sore,” he said.

The 29-year-old Crawford is coming off his best season in the big leagues in 2023. He led the American League with 94 walks and set career-highs with 19 home runs, a .380 on-base percentage, .438 slugging percentage, .818 OPS, 94 runs and 65 RBIs. He hit .266 and added 35 doubles.

In 22 games so far this season, Crawford has a slash line of .198/.296/.302 for a .598 OPS with two homers, a double, a triple, 13 runs, nine RBIs and 11 walks to 18 strikeouts.

Rivas, 26, has appeared in 18 games with Tacoma this season, slashing .308/.422/.462 for an .883 OPS with two homers, two doubles and five stolen bases on seven attempts. His first game with the Mariners will be his MLB debut. Prior to joining the Seattle organization last year, Rivas spent time in the Angels and Reds farm systems.

Leo Rivas makes it 2-0 with this solo home run! pic.twitter.com/ElnPfpDwlY — Tacoma Rainiers (@RainiersLand) April 14, 2024

Utility man Dylan Moore, who started in Crawford’s place Wednesday and will again Thursday, is expected to get the majority of starts at shortstop while Crawford is out, per Drayer. She added that Rivas will fill in for Moore when needed. Rivas can also play second base and third base.

The good news for the Mariners is that catcher Cal Raleigh is back in the lineup Thursday. He missed Wednesday’s game after undergoing emergency dental surgery to remove a broken tooth, an injury he played through Tuesday when he went 2 for 4 with a home run against Texas.

This story was originally published on Seattle Sports.

The Diamondbacks are in Seattle for three games, beginning Friday at 6:40 p.m. with coverage on ArizonaSports.com, the Arizona Sports app and 620 AM. The following two games will be on 98.7 as well as ArizonaSports.com and the Arizona Sports app.