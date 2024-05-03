Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

D-backs acquire reliever Matt Bowman, move Merrill Kelly to 60-day IL

May 2, 2024, 5:45 PM | Updated: 6:09 pm

Relief pitcher Matt Bowman #51 of the Minnesota Twins throws against Ehire Adrianza #13 of the Los ...

Relief pitcher Matt Bowman #51 of the Minnesota Twins throws against Ehire Adrianza #13 of the Los Angeles Angels during the eighth inning at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on April 26, 2024 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

(Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Kellan Olson's Profile Picture

BY KELLAN OLSON


Suns reporter, ArizonaSports.com editor

The Arizona Diamondbacks acquired right-handed pitcher Matt Bowman from the Minnesota Twins on Thursday for cash, and to make room on the 40-man roster, shifted Merrill Kelly to the 60-day injured list.

Arizona also sent down pitcher Blake Walston to Triple-A Reno after he made his MLB debut on Wednesday.

Bowman appeared in 183 games as a reliever from 2016-19 before having Tommy John surgery in September 2020. He went on to not pitch for two seasons before returning to the mound for the New York Yankees in 2023. The righty pitched 58.2 innings at the Triple-A level and four in the majors.

RELATED STORIES

Minnesota signed Bowman to a minor league contract for this season, and after he kicked off Triple-A without an earned run across six innings, the Twins selected his contract on April 13. Bowman then allowed two hits, four walks and two earned runs in 7.2 innings. He was designated for assignment on Tuesday, making room on the roster for closer Jhoan Duran returning from injury.

Kelly was placed on the injured list April 23 with a right shoulder strain. Manager Torey Lovullo expressed concern the injury would be longer than a short stint on the injured list, indicating the timeline could take up an extended chunk of the regular season.

Arizona Diamondbacks

Beekeeper clearing the bees at Chase Field D-backs-Dodgers game....

Bailey Leasure

Hero beekeeper Matt Hilton getting own Topps baseball card

Matt Hilton, the beekeeper who cleared the bee swarm at Tuesday's game between the D-backs and Dodgers is getting his own Topps baseball card.

9 hours ago

Jordan Montgomery...

Alex Weiner

What went wrong for Jordan Montgomery, Diamondbacks in loss to Dodgers

Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said nothing went the way they expected after a blowout loss to the Dodgers.

19 hours ago

Blake Walston...

Alex Weiner

Diamondbacks prospect Blake Walston’s Las Vegas call-up: ‘I was at the table’

Arizona Diamondbacks prospect Blake Walston was at the Blackjack table when he received the news of a lifetime. 

24 hours ago

Gabriel Moreno...

Alex Weiner

Diamondbacks’ Gabriel Moreno scratched from lineup vs. Dodgers

The Diamondbacks scratched starting catcher Gabriel Moreno from Wednesday's lineup against the Dodgers at Chase Field. 

1 day ago

Zac Gallen...

Alex Weiner

Diamondbacks push Zac Gallen start back for rest after hamstring scare

Diamondbacks ace Zac Gallen's next start has been pushed back after Tuesday's bees delay shook up the starting rotation. 

1 day ago

Blake Walston throws a pitch during spring training...

Tyler Drake

Diamondbacks recall LHP Blake Walston, option lefty Andrew Saalfrank to Reno

The Arizona Diamondbacks recalled left-handed pitcher Blake Walston from the Triple-A Reno Aces on Wednesday.

1 day ago

D-backs acquire reliever Matt Bowman, move Merrill Kelly to 60-day IL