The Arizona Diamondbacks acquired right-handed pitcher Matt Bowman from the Minnesota Twins on Thursday for cash, and to make room on the 40-man roster, shifted Merrill Kelly to the 60-day injured list.

Arizona also sent down pitcher Blake Walston to Triple-A Reno after he made his MLB debut on Wednesday.

Bowman appeared in 183 games as a reliever from 2016-19 before having Tommy John surgery in September 2020. He went on to not pitch for two seasons before returning to the mound for the New York Yankees in 2023. The righty pitched 58.2 innings at the Triple-A level and four in the majors.

Minnesota signed Bowman to a minor league contract for this season, and after he kicked off Triple-A without an earned run across six innings, the Twins selected his contract on April 13. Bowman then allowed two hits, four walks and two earned runs in 7.2 innings. He was designated for assignment on Tuesday, making room on the roster for closer Jhoan Duran returning from injury.

Kelly was placed on the injured list April 23 with a right shoulder strain. Manager Torey Lovullo expressed concern the injury would be longer than a short stint on the injured list, indicating the timeline could take up an extended chunk of the regular season.

