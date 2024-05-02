Close
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

Hero beekeeper Matt Hilton getting own Topps baseball card

May 2, 2024, 9:03 AM | Updated: 11:12 am

Beekeeper clearing the bees at Chase Field D-backs-Dodgers game....

Bailey Leasure's Profile Picture

BY BAILEY LEASURE


ArizonaSports.com editor

Matt Hilton, the beekeeper who cleared the bee swarm that delayed Tuesday’s game between the Arizona Diamondbacks and Los Angeles Dodgers is getting his own Topps baseball card.

Topps announced on X that they’ve signed a deal with Hilton and that autograph cards from him will be released as well.

It’s been quite the whirlwind for Hilton after getting the call to help with the swarm of bees at Chase Field that delayed Tuesday’s game for nearly two hours.

Hilton was watching his 6-year-old son in a tee ball game Tuesday evening at Surprise Stadium when he received the phone call to help at Chase Field. He was rewarded for his efforts of clearing the bees by throwing out the game’s ceremonial first pitch in his bee suit.

Hilton has become quite the social media sensation since that fateful night.

