Matt Hilton, the beekeeper who cleared the bee swarm that delayed Tuesday’s game between the Arizona Diamondbacks and Los Angeles Dodgers is getting his own Topps baseball card.

Topps announced on X that they’ve signed a deal with Hilton and that autograph cards from him will be released as well.

🐝 𝗝𝗨𝗦𝗧 𝗜𝗡: We’ve signed a deal with Matt Hilton (the Bee Specialist from last night’s game) and we’re making autograph cards from his all-time great performance. pic.twitter.com/uftVYAbjkw — Topps (@Topps) May 1, 2024

It’s been quite the whirlwind for Hilton after getting the call to help with the swarm of bees at Chase Field that delayed Tuesday’s game for nearly two hours.

Hilton was watching his 6-year-old son in a tee ball game Tuesday evening at Surprise Stadium when he received the phone call to help at Chase Field. He was rewarded for his efforts of clearing the bees by throwing out the game’s ceremonial first pitch in his bee suit.

The @Dbacks rewarded beekeeper Matt Hilton with a ceremonial first pitch! He is pure electricity. pic.twitter.com/We6hMwOgBJ — MLB (@MLB) May 1, 2024

Hilton has become quite the social media sensation since that fateful night.

A beekeeper saved the day after a swarm of bees delayed a MLB game! Beekeeper Matt Hilton came on TMZ Live to talk about what it was like being a hero to baseball fans for a day. pic.twitter.com/Umg0HhUUTw — TMZ Live (@TMZLive) May 1, 2024

Matt Hilton’s youngest had his T-ball game interrupted last night when his beekeeping dad had to dash to Chase Field. Today the 6-yr-old had all the (ahem) buzz at school: “A friend asked: ‘Did you see that hero that saved the day with the bees?’ And he was like, ‘Oh? My dad?!’” pic.twitter.com/SmvZ7WkPH2 — Coley Harvey (@ColeyHarvey) May 1, 2024

As @ToddWalsh just mentioned, here is Matt Hilton’s (the beekeeper) press conference pic.twitter.com/ZtmAD28Sm4 — Brett Hansen (@bretthansen5) May 1, 2024