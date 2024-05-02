Diamondbacks’ Gabriel Moreno scratched from lineup vs. Dodgers
May 1, 2024, 5:51 PM | Updated: 6:39 pm
(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
PHOENIX — The Arizona Diamondbacks scratched starting catcher Gabriel Moreno from Wednesday’s lineup against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Chase Field, the club announced.
Moreno was scratched from the lineup due to a dental procedure, per the team. He is available off the bench.
Moreno was set to bat seventh, so the D-backs moved center fielder Corbin Carroll up one slot from eighth, shortstop Blaze Alexander up a spot from ninth and inserted Tucker Barnhart into the bottom of the order.
They will face Dodgers right-hander Yoshinobu Yamamoto in the rubber match.
Moreno had started each of the first two games in the series, coming up with a game-tying single the other way in the eighth inning off former Diamondback Daniel Hudson in Tuesday’s 4-3 win.
This is the third time Moreno has been scratched at home this season, the other two having to do with a thumb contusion suffered on a wild pitch against the Chicago Cubs on April 15.
It is the second straight game the D-backs made a pregame change, as starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery was scratched Tuesday after the bees delay and will start Wednesday. Barnhart caught Montgomery’s last start in St. Louis.
Moreno this season has a .669 OPS in a slow start offensively, but his 55.9% caught stealing rate leads the league (5-for-9). He had a hit and a walk in each of his last two games.
Barnhart has a .526 OPS this season.
First pitch at Chase Field is at 6:40 p.m. on 98.7 and the Arizona Sports app.
Diamondbacks starting lineup
Updated #Dbacks lineup:⁰
McCarthy | RF
Gurriel | LF
Marte | 2B
Walker | 1B
Pederson | DH
Suárez | 3B
Carroll | CF
Alexander | SS
Barnhart | C https://t.co/YNmhxSbbPh
— Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) May 2, 2024