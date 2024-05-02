Diamondbacks’ Gabriel Moreno scratched from lineup vs. Dodgers

PHOENIX — The Arizona Diamondbacks scratched starting catcher Gabriel Moreno from Wednesday’s lineup against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Chase Field, the club announced.

Moreno was scratched from the lineup due to a dental procedure, per the team. He is available off the bench.

Moreno was set to bat seventh, so the D-backs moved center fielder Corbin Carroll up one slot from eighth, shortstop Blaze Alexander up a spot from ninth and inserted Tucker Barnhart into the bottom of the order.

They will face Dodgers right-hander Yoshinobu Yamamoto in the rubber match.

Moreno had started each of the first two games in the series, coming up with a game-tying single the other way in the eighth inning off former Diamondback Daniel Hudson in Tuesday’s 4-3 win.

This is the third time Moreno has been scratched at home this season, the other two having to do with a thumb contusion suffered on a wild pitch against the Chicago Cubs on April 15.

It is the second straight game the D-backs made a pregame change, as starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery was scratched Tuesday after the bees delay and will start Wednesday. Barnhart caught Montgomery’s last start in St. Louis.

Moreno this season has a .669 OPS in a slow start offensively, but his 55.9% caught stealing rate leads the league (5-for-9). He had a hit and a walk in each of his last two games.

Barnhart has a .526 OPS this season.

First pitch at Chase Field is at 6:40 p.m. on 98.7 and the Arizona Sports app.

Diamondbacks starting lineup

Updated #Dbacks lineup:⁰

McCarthy | RF

Gurriel | LF

Marte | 2B

Walker | 1B

Pederson | DH

Suárez | 3B

Carroll | CF

Alexander | SS

Barnhart | C https://t.co/YNmhxSbbPh — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) May 2, 2024

Follow @alexjweiner