The Arizona Diamondbacks recalled left-handed pitcher Blake Walston from the Triple-A Reno Aces on Wednesday.

It marks Walston’s first major league call-up of his career.

To keep the roster at the 40-man threshold, Arizona optioned lefty Andre Saalfrank to the Aces.

Across five games (four starts) with the Aces this season, Walston, who was the 26th overall pick in the 2019 MLB Draft, went 1-0 with 4.79 ERA and 19 strikeouts.

He got a lot of experience last season, coming in tied for first among pitchers in starts (30), while finishing second in innings pitched (149.1) and wins (12). Walston was also named D-backs Minor League Pitcher of the Month last May.

Saalfrank has appeared in two games for Arizona in 2024. He’s sporting a 36.0 ERA after allowing four earned runs and three walks in 0.1 innings of work in Monday’s 8-4 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The D-backs continue to tweak their MLB pitching staff, optioning starting lefty Tommy Henry to Reno on Tuesday and selecting the contract of left-hander Brandon Hughes.

Hughes ended up starting in Tuesday night’s win against L.A. after Jordan Montgomery was scratched from the lineup following a bee delay.

The D-backs are back in action Wednesday night against the Dodgers. First pitch is slated for 6:40 p.m. and can be heard on the Arizona Sports app, 98.7 and ArizonaSports.com.

