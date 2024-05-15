PHOENIX — Arizona Diamondbacks shortstop Geraldo Perdomo said he is “coming soon” while on the D-backs’ pregame radio show Tuesday.

Perdomo has been on the 10-day injured list since April 7 after tearing his right meniscus against the New York Yankees and undergoing surgery. The 24-year-old said he is looking to be back at the end of this month.

Manager Torey Lovullo was not so quick to give a specific timeline, but he said Perdomo is looking good on his road back.

“He looks great and he feels great,” Lovullo said. “I don’t know what that answer is. We gotta get him on the ground with his spikes and that timeline will start to shape up really quick.”

Perdomo said he rehabs at Salt River Fields for 5-7 hours per day then heads to Chase Field to cheer on the Diamondbacks when they are home.

“I don’t have nothing to do so I’ve been bored,” Perdomo said. “I wanna be a cheerleader for my boys … Bring the energy to the dugout.”

He has been rehabbing alongside several key Diamondbacks on the mend, such as center fielder Alek Thomas, pitcher Merrill Kelly and shortstop prospect Jordan Lawlar.

Perdomo said, “We gotta get out of here” is the mentality.

What does Geraldo Perdomo need to do before hitting the field?

Perdomo has started to take live at-bats, hit in the cages and field ground balls. But Lovullo said there are still hurdles to clear.

“Running, getting on his own body weight,” Lovullo said. “Running and making turns and then the agility to start and stop. Those are going to be really big markers for him.”

“The at-bats are going to be what they are, it’s gonna take a little bit of time no matter what he’s doing on the Trajekt or the live at-bats he’s getting. It’s gonna take a little time, probably five, eight, 10 at-bats for the timing to come back. The glove work, the hands work, that’s not going to be a problem, especially when he gets on his feet and he’s able to make cuts and start and stop quickly.”

Kevin Newman has received most of the starts at shortstop over the past couple weeks with Blaze Alexander getting some reps, as well.

When asked what he misses most, Perdomo simply said playing the games. What specifically on the field? He mentioned the 3-2 counts that put pressure on pitchers with the top of the order due up.

