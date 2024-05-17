Close
Chicago Cubs plan to make upgrades to spring training facility Sloan Park

May 16, 2024, 6:51 PM

General view of action during the MLB spring training game between the Chicago Cubs and the Los Angeles Angels at Sloan Park on April 02, 2022 in Mesa, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

BY BAILEY LEASURE


ArizonaSports.com editor

The city of Mesa and the Chicago Cubs submitted documents to the city’s planning department for upgrades to Sloan Park, the team’s spring training facility, according to Phoenix Business Journal.

The Cubs will be adding new facilities to the ballpark, as well as additions to the existing ones.

Mesa owns the ballpark, which is located on 2330 W. Rio Salado Parkway. It opened in 2014.

What upgrades are planned for the Chicago Cubs’ spring training home of Sloan Park?

The Cubs are planning on adding a 22,000-square-foot pitching lab building to the team’s spring training facility.

The lab will be a ClearSpan metal building. It will have four pitching areas, a sprint track, a video room, two restrooms and storage and support spaces.

The addition to the clubhouse will include a locker room, shower and lounge space for umpires. It will also have a multipurpose room and an office as well as locker rooms for female staff members, restrooms and showers.

Populous, a global architectural and design firm that helps with sports facilities, will be working with the team. The plans are currently in the pre-submittal process and more details on the project are yet to be revealed.

In 2024, the Cubs topped attendance for the Cactus League, which saw Sloan Park have a total of 241,215 baseball fans visit the stadium.

