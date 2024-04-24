Close
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

Corbin Carroll slides to 7th in Diamondbacks’ batting order vs. Cardinals

Apr 24, 2024, 8:17 AM | Updated: 8:17 am

Corbin Carroll swings and breaks his bat...

Corbin Carroll #7 of the Arizona Diamondbacks breaks his bat on a single against the St. Louis Cardinals in the second inning at Busch Stadium on April 22, 2024 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Joe Puetz/Getty Images)

(Photo by Joe Puetz/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo is shaking up the lineup Wednesday against the St. Louis Cardinals with Corbin Carroll sliding down the batting order to seventh.

The game with a 10:15 a.m. MST start also notably includes Blaze Alexander as the starting shortstop after he missed the past two games due to a hamstring cramp that took him out of a game Sunday.

Alexander is batting second, behind right fielder Pavin Smith making his first start as a lead-off hitter. Smith has batted six or seventh in fourth games this year.

The slumping Carroll has batted first in the order for three games and second in 20 so far this season.

The 23-year-old has slashed .215/.324/.269 this year with five RBIs, 14 walks and 15 strikeouts. He’s hit two doubles and one home run.

Carroll’s splits between right-handed pitchers and lefties are stark.

He’s batting .161 with a .513 OPS against right-handers and averaging .297 with a .717 OPS against southpaws.

Arizona on Wednesday will get a second look at starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery after he went six innings and allowed one earned run Friday in a 14-1 D-backs win against the San Francisco Giants.

In the three-game series finale against St. Louis on Wednesday, the Diamondbacks face veteran right-hander Kyle Gibson, who has a 5.04 ERA and 1.20 WHIP in four starts so far this year.

Diamondbacks batting order vs. Cardinals on Wednesday

1. RF Pavin Smith
2. SS Blaze Alexander
3. DH Joc Pederson
4. 1B Christian Walker
5. 3B Eugenio Suarez
6. LF Jake McCarthy
7. CB Corbin Carroll
8. 2B Kevin Newman
9. C Tucker Barnhart

Arizona Diamondbacks

Jordan Montgomery...

Alex Weiner

Diamondbacks’ lack of execution spoils Jordan Montgomery outing vs. Cardinals

Jordan Montgomery's quality start gave the Arizona Diamondbacks every opportunity to break Wednesday's series finale at the Cardinals open.

33 minutes ago

Arizona Diamondbacks logo...

Haboob Blog

Diamondbacks minor leaguer accomplishes rare 5-strikeout inning

D-backs RHP prospect Jhosmer Alvarez struck out five hitters in a single inning for Single-A Visalia against the Inland Empire 66ers.

3 hours ago

D-backs assistant GM Mike Fitzgerald joins Wolf & Luke to discuss recent injuries to the team, incl...

Bailey Leasure

Assistant GM Mike Fitzgerald: It’s hard to read the Diamondbacks due to injuries

D-backs assistant general manager Mike Fitzgerald admitted judging Arizona has been difficult considering the rash of injuries.

6 hours ago

Pavin Smith drives in six runs as the D-backs beat the Cardinals 14-1....

Associated Press

Pavin Smith drives in 6 runs as Diamondbacks rout Cardinals

Pavin Smith hits a grand slam and drove in a career-high six runs to help the Diamondbacks to a 14-1 win over the Cardinals Tuesday.

17 hours ago

D-backs put up 14 runs in six innings against the St. Louis Cardinals Tuesday....

Bailey Leasure

Diamondbacks drop Cardinals with home-run party

Pavin Smith hits a grand slam as the D-backs swung early Tuesday, putting up 14 runs as they beat the Cardinals 14-1.

18 hours ago

Starting pitcher Merrill Kelly...

Arizona Sports

Diamondbacks place starter Merrill Kelly on injured list, recall Tommy Henry

The injuries continue for the Arizona Diamondbacks as the team announced Tuesday that Merrill Kelly will go on the 15-day injured list.

22 hours ago

