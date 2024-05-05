PHOENIX — The Arizona Diamondbacks activated starting pitcher Ryne Nelson off the 15-day injured list ahead of Sunday’s ballgame against the San Diego Padres at Chase Field.

Arizona also optioned Brandon Hughes to the Triple-A Reno Aces.

Nelson (right elbow contusion) will make his first start since he took a comebacker off the arm when he faced the San Francisco Giants on April 18.

The right-hander threw five innings and 70 pitches in a simulated game Monday with no issues.

Nelson was coming off a terrific start when he went down, throwing six innings with one earned run in a win over the St. Louis Cardinals. He has a 4.60 ERA in 15.2 innings this season.

He rejoins a rotation with Zac Gallen, Jordan Montgomery, Slade Cecconi and Brandon Pfaadt, as Eduardo Rodriguez (shoulder) and Merrill Kelly (shoulder) remain on the 60-day IL.

Gallen is scheduled to start Tuesday at the Cincinnati Reds, where the D-backs are expecting to get more reinforcements in closer Paul Sewald and center fielder Alek Thomas.

Hughes ended up starting in Tuesday night’s win against the Los Angeles Dodgers after Jordan Montgomery was scratched from the lineup following a bee delay.

Hughes found out he was starting 45 minutes before taking the mound and delivered a scoreless first inning.

He allowed four earned runs and recorded one out Saturday against the Padres before getting sent down.

Hughes has pitched 10 games for Triple-A Reno this season and has some experience in MLB the past two years with the Chicago Cubs.

Hughes pitched out of the bullpen in 74 games from 2022-23, posting a 3.91 ERA and 1.19 WHIP.

This year in the minors for the Aces, batters are hitting just .196 off him in 14.2 innings. He’s struck out 12, allowed 10 hits and walked nine with three earned runs allowed.

The Diamondbacks are looking to avoid a series sweep against the Padres after getting outscored 20-2 over the first two games.

First pitch is at 1:10 p.m. on 98.7 and the Arizona Sports app.

