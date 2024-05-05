PHOENIX — Veteran pitchers Eduardo Rodriguez and Paul Sewald were in the Arizona Diamondbacks’ clubhouse Sunday morning, and manager Torey Lovullo gave encouraging updates on both before the team hits the road.

Rodriguez is further out on the 60-day IL (shoulder strain), but Lovullo said the starter will have another MRI this week and could start his throwing program shortly after.

“(Rodriguez is) gonna get reimaged this week and we’re gonna find out exactly where his healing processes is at,” Lovullo said.

“He said he feels great and he’s hoping for good news. And once we get that good news, he’s going to be full steam ahead getting into a throwing program.”

The medical team may have some final check points before Rodriguez picks up a ball, Lovullo explained, but as long as the imaging shows significant healing and he is asymptomatic, the manager expects a throwing program to begin quickly.

Lovullo said Rodriguez told him he was not feeling any pain.

Paul Sewald’s rehab outing

Sewald is on the brink of returning from the 15-day injured list (oblique strain), and the closer said his outing in rookie ball Saturday went as planned.

Sewald plans on traveling with the club to Cincinnati, where the D-backs play Tuesday-Thursday. Lovullo said it was a great sign Sewald woke up without any pain after pitching in the Arizona Complex League.

“He raised the spirits of the entire clubhouse when he walked in here,” Lovullo said.

Sewald said he got a couple strikeouts and ground balls during the outing.

After experiencing some soreness following a Triple-A Reno appearance on April 23, he took a step back to get reimaged for peace of mind.

“I haven’t felt anything in 10 days now. So just part of the rehab process,” Sewald said. “I’ve never been injured, I’ve never really understood what I’m supposed to be doing. It wasn’t necessarily a setback, I was on the path I would have been on. I just panicked for a little bit.”

He said of the club’s early performance the Diamondbacks climbed out of a tougher stretch last year, but they have to start playing better. Getting healthier helps, but that’s not a guarantee for wins.

“I think it’s huge, getting Ryne (Nelson) back, getting me back, getting (Alek Thomas) back this week,” Sewald said. “I think we’ll probably get a little bit of momentum, you put three of your 26 best players on the roster. That’ll definitely help. We just have to play better all together.”

Alek Thomas update

Thomas played center field for Reno on Saturday and was back in the lineup as designated hitter Sunday. Without a hitch, he will likely meet the Diamondbacks in Cincinnati.

“I think when the athletes come here, they’re gassed up and ready to go and in certain situations I might ask them to play seven or eight games in a row,” Lovullo said. “I don’t think we’re at that point yet with Alek. I’ll probably throw him out there for the first couple, see how he’s feeling and then read and react from there.”

Alek Thomas with a 🚀 double! pic.twitter.com/vtDzpC38Cu — Reno Aces (@Aces) May 5, 2024

Geraldo Perdomo latest

Shortstop Geraldo Perdomo is not cleared for all baseball activities, but Lovullo believes he will start to hit this week. Perdomo has been in the cages tracking while getting work in fielding and throwing.

Perdomo, Rodriguez and Merrill Kelly were all hanging out in the dugout during Arizona’s game Sunday. Top prospect Jordan Lawlar (60-day IL after thumb surgery) comes to every home game, per Lovullo.

The D-backs have a six-game road trip ahead with a stop in Baltimore after the Reds series. Next time they play at Chase Field, the roster should look a bit different.

