Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

GRAND CANYON UNIVERSITY

Grand Canyon’s 2023-24 success will impact future scheduling

Feb 20, 2024, 10:07 AM | Updated: 10:38 am

Grand Canyon head basketball coach Bryce Drew joined Bickley & Marotta at the Arizona Sports studio...

Grand Canyon head basketball coach Bryce Drew joined Bickley & Marotta at the Arizona Sports studios on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024. (Sarah Kezele/Arizona Sports)

(Sarah Kezele/Arizona Sports)

Kevin Zimmerman's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN ZIMMERMAN


Arizona Sports

Grand Canyon head coach Bryce Drew hasn’t kept his players’ eyes off the rankings.

From his bigger-picture perspective, he has good reason to pay attention to The Associated Press voting, the USA Today Sports Coaches Poll, NET ratings and everything in between.

It’s been an open goal for the ‘Lopes to chase a top-25 AP ranking, not only for this year’s team to get some love and build momentum to make the NCAA Tournament with an at-large bid if GCU (24-2) can’t win the WAC Tournament.

RELATED STORIES

From the head coach’s seat, it will have grand implications in the future, starting with scheduling stronger nonconference opponents.

And building future schedules could help future Grand Canyon teams build resumes to safeguard themselves from the potential ways they could fall out of the tournament discussion this season.

“In the last couple years, it’s been extremely difficult,” to schedule opponents, Drew told Bickley & Marotta on Tuesday, speaking specifically on how GCU’s student section might deter visitors unwilling to lose in a tough road environment.

“This year was hard. We thank the Lord for the year we’re having and if we can sustain and finish really strong, we’re hoping it can put us in a different realm for scheduling because sometimes when you’re on that fringe, it’s really hard. If you can get your NET high enough, then you might be able to gain some more attraction from some schools who want to play a high NET game.”

A home win against a No. 25-ranked San Diego State team is GCU’s best victory on the schedule. But the ‘Lopes haven’t seen Power Five opponents other than a 75-68 loss to South Carolina at a neutral site in Glendale, Arizona in November.

Despite its 24-2 record, Grand Canyon garnered only 16 points in the last AP poll released Monday and ranks 35th in the nation. It’s 32nd in the coaches poll and sits 46th in NET ratings.

In the immediate future, running through the five remaining games of the WAC regular season and winning the tournament to avoid being left out of the NCAA Tournament by the selection committee is the obvious safe path to the postseason.

Winners of seven straight as of Tuesday, the ‘Lopes have been powered by transfer Tyon Grant-Foster and fourth-year GCU forward Gabe McGlothan, who have led the team in scoring in 19 of their 26 games so far this year.

GCU is two games up on Tarleton State in the WAC standings and visit the Texans on Thursday.

But even if they pull away and take the league, one loss from here on out puts the ‘Lopes at risk of missing the Big Dance.

“I think we’re right there. I talked to (ESPN analyst) Joe Lunardi the other day, the Bracketology guy, and if (the) season ended right now we’d be right there on the bubble with consideration to get an at-large bid,” Drew said.

“It’s really hard. I think sometimes conference realignment has actually hurt some of the mid-major leagues. Because you have so many (teams) like the Big 12, you have so many teams just playing each other but their NET stays so high all year.”

Grand Canyon University

Arizona Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort chats pregame...

Arizona Sports

Arizona Sports’ 2024 Newsmakers Week schedule

Leaders from the Arizona Cardinals, Phoenix Suns, Arizona Diamondbacks, Arizona State Sun Devils and more join Bickley & Marotta.

6 hours ago

Kylan Boswell #4 of the Arizona Wildcats celebrates with Caleb Love #2 after scoring against the Ar...

David Veenstra

Arizona Wildcats climb, GCU receives 16 points in latest AP rankings

The Arizona Wildcats climbed from fifth to fourth in the latest men's college basketball rankings released by The Associated Press on Monday.

24 hours ago

Bryce Drew. GCU...

David Veenstra

Could Grand Canyon basketball make the NCAA Tournament as at-large team?

Despite owning the best record in the nation, the chances of GCU making the NCAA Tournament as an at-large team remain a big question mark.

7 days ago

Pelle Larsson dunks for the Arizona Wildcats against the Utah Utes...

Arizona Sports

College basketball rankings: Arizona jumps into top 5, Grand Canyon builds steam

The AP Poll has the Arizona Wildcats moving into the top 5 after a road sweep of Utah and Colorado, while Grand Canyon has more votes.

8 days ago

Duke Brennan scored the go-ahead layup and-one for GCU in win over UT Arlington. (@GCU_MBB/X photo)...

Vincent DeAngelis

ESPN’s Gasaway: Grand Canyon men’s basketball on bubble watch for 2024 NCAA Tournament

The 21-2 squad has been a powerhouse in the WAC this season and looks to continue dominance for a bid in the 2024 NCCA Tournament.

14 days ago

Arizona Wildcats bench...

Arizona Sports

Arizona back in top 10, GCU receives 1 vote in latest AP rankings

Arizona is back in the top 10 of the AP Top 25 rankings while GCU garnered one vote in the latest poll.

15 days ago

Grand Canyon’s 2023-24 success will impact future scheduling