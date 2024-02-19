The Arizona Wildcats climbed from fifth to fourth in the latest men’s college basketball rankings released by The Associated Press on Monday.

Arizona (20-5) extended its winning streak to six games after a 105-60 blowout over Arizona State on Saturday, the largest margin of victory in the rivalry’s history.

The Wildcats jumped Marquette in the rankings, which suffered its own 81-53 blowout loss to UConn on Saturday.

UConn (24-2), which has claimed the top spot in the poll for six consecutive weeks, earned its first unanimous No. 1 ranking in school history. The defending national champions have won 14 straight games.

Purdue (23-3) fell to No. 3 after losing to Ohio State and Houston (22-3) jumped to No. 2 after defeating Texas on Saturday.

Washington State, which is a half-game behind Arizona in the Pac-12 standings, gained entry into the rankings at No. 21. The Cougars, who were last ranked during the 2007-08 season, are riding a seven-game winning streak and have a showdown with Arizona on Thursday in Tucson.

Grand Canyon (24-2) is 10 spots out of the top 25 but did receive 16 points in the rankings.

The Antelopes have also won seven in a row and are two games up on Tarleton State in the Western Athletic Conference. The ‘Lopes defeated Utah Tech on Thursday and survived to beat California Baptist 79-76 on Saturday.

