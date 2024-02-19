Close
ARIZONA BASKETBALL

Arizona Wildcats climb, GCU receives 16 votes in latest AP rankings

Feb 19, 2024

Kylan Boswell #4 of the Arizona Wildcats celebrates with Caleb Love #2 after scoring against the Ar...

Kylan Boswell #4 of the Arizona Wildcats celebrates with Caleb Love #2 after scoring against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the first half of the NCAAB game at McKale Center on February 17, 2024 in Tucson, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

David Veenstra's Profile Picture

BY DAVID VEENSTRA


Arizona Sports

The Arizona Wildcats climbed from fifth to fourth in the latest men’s college basketball rankings released by The Associated Press on Monday.

Arizona (20-5) extended its winning streak to six games after a 105-60 blowout over Arizona State on Saturday, the largest margin of victory in the rivalry’s history.

The Wildcats jumped Marquette in the rankings, which suffered its own 81-53 blowout loss to UConn on Saturday.

UConn (24-2), which has claimed the top spot in the poll for six consecutive weeks, earned its first unanimous No. 1 ranking in school history. The defending national champions have won 14 straight games.

Purdue (23-3) fell to No. 3 after losing to Ohio State and Houston (22-3) jumped to No. 2 after defeating Texas on Saturday.

Washington State, which is a half-game behind Arizona in the Pac-12 standings, gained entry into the rankings at No. 21. The Cougars, who were last ranked during the 2007-08 season, are riding a seven-game winning streak and have a showdown with Arizona on Thursday in Tucson.

Grand Canyon (24-2) is 10 spots out of the top 25 but did receive 16 points in the rankings.

The Antelopes have also won seven in a row and are two games up on Tarleton State in the Western Athletic Conference. The ‘Lopes defeated Utah Tech on Thursday and survived to beat California Baptist 79-76 on Saturday.

AP college basketball rankings – Feb. 19

AP Top 25

Record Pts Prv
1. UConn (62) 24-2 1550 1
2. Houston 22-3 1473 3
3. Purdue 23-3 1414 2
4. Arizona 20-5 1373 5
5. Tennessee 19-6 1230 8
6. Iowa State 20-5 1160 10
7. Marquette 19-6 1144 4
8. Duke 20-5 1116 9
9. Kansas 20-6 1065 6
10. North Carolina 20-6 1044 7
11. Baylor 19-6 959 12
12. Illinois 19-6 853 14
13. Alabama 18-7 803 15
14. Auburn 20-6 690 13
15. Creighton 19-7 612 17
16. Dayton 21-4 584 16
17. Kentucky 18-7 540 22
18. Saint Mary’s 21-6 486 18
19. San Diego State 20-6 374
20. South Carolina 21-5 346 11
21. Washington State 20-6 215
22. Colorado State 20-6 171
23. Texas Tech 18-7 135
24. Florida 18-7 124
25. BYU 18-7 123 19

 

Others receiving votes in the AP men’s college basketball rankings: Virginia 103, Gonzaga 99, Wisconsin 88, Michigan State 64, TCU 54, South Florida 45, Florida Atlantic 27, New Mexico 27, Utah State 22, Grand Canyon 16, Nevada 11, Pittsburgh 4, Clemson 3, McNeese 1, Drake 1, Appalachian State 1

Dropped from rankings: Wisconsin 20, Virginia 21, Indiana State 23, Florida Atlantic 24, Oklahoma 25

Arizona Wildcats climb, GCU receives 16 votes in latest AP rankings