The NCAA Division I men’s basketball committee currently views the Arizona Wildcats as a No. 1 seed for next month’s NCAA Tournament.

In the annual bracket preview show on Saturday that reveals the top 16 seeds, the Wildcats were pegged as the top team in the West region and No. 4 overall.

The Purdue Boilermakers (Midwest region) took home the No. 1 seed in the early ranking, with UConn (East) and Houston (South) earning the second and third seeds, respectively.

According to selection committee chair Charles McClelland, all 12 members were in unison on the top four seeding.

Joining the Wildcats in the West region were the Kansas Jayhawks (No. 8 overall) as the second seed in the region, followed by the Duke Blue Devils (12) in the third spot. The Auburn Tigers (13) rounded things out as the fourth seed.

As of today, here's what the Top 16 seeds look like. Thoughts? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/LdVSnqzm3k — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) February 17, 2024

Arizona is first in the Pac-12 behind a 10-3 conference mark (19-5 overall) and is currently ranked No. 5 in the Associated Press top 25 poll.

A look at the top 16 teams in the committee’s eyes and which region they reside in ahead of Saturday’s slate of games:

Midwest region

– Purdue (1)

– Tennessee (6)

– Baylor (10)

– San Diego State (14)

East region

– UConn (2)

– North Carolina (5)

– Iowa State (11)

– Wisconsin (16)

South region

– Houston (3)

– Marquette (7)

– Alabama (9)

– Illinois (15)

West region

– Arizona (4)

– Kansas (8)

– Duke (12)

– Auburn (13)

When are the final NCAA Tournament brackets revealed?

The NCAA Tournament selection committee will reveal its final seedings during Selection Sunday on March 17.

The Wildcats take on the Arizona State Sun Devils on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Catch all the action on the Arizona Sports app, 98.7 or ArizonaSports.com.

