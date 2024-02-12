Close
Arizona wing Pelle Larsson earns Pac-12 Player of the Week

Feb 12, 2024, 3:06 PM

Pelle Larssson hugs Keshad Johnson...

Arizona's Pelle Larsson, right, hugs Keshad Johnson (16) after the team's win over Utah in three overtimes in an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Arizona Wildcats swingman Pelle Larsson won the Pac-12 Player of the Week award after he helped his team sweep the mountain schools, the conference announced Monday.

It’s the fourth Pac-12 Player of the Week win for the Wildcats this season — and their fourth different player honored.

Point guard Kylan Boswell won Nov. 13, center Oumar Ballo followed on Dec. 26 and shooting guard Caleb Love earned the honor on Jan. 8.

This past Thursday, Larsson poured in 27 points to go with eight assists in a triple-overtime win against the Utah Utes. He scored six points and added two assists in the final overtime period that saw Arizona pull away for a 105-99 victory.

He followed that performance with an 18-point, three-steal performance in a 99-79 blowout win against the Colorado Buffaloes on Saturday.

That all averaged out to 22.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 2.5 steals over two games.

Larsson was efficient in his scoring, going 17-of-28 from the field, a 60.7% clip overall.

The 6-foot-6 senior is averaging 13.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists this season while shooting 54.6% overall and 42.6% from three.

The unforced nature of Larsson’s game has his pro stock rising. Larsson is off the board at the No. 35 pick on ESPN analyst Jonathan Givony’s latest mock draft, two spots ahead of Boswell.

