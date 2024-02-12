The Arizona Wildcats leaped from eighth to fifth in the latest men’s college basketball rankings released by The Associated Press on Monday.

Arizona (19-5) extended its winning streak to five games after surviving a three-overtime game against Utah on Thursday before blowing out Colorado by 20 points Saturday.

The Wildcats jumped Kansas, North Carolina and Tennessee in the rankings.

Tommy Lloyd’s team is 10-3 in Pac-12 play and a game ahead of second-place Washington State, the only other team in the conference to receive top 25 votes. The Cougars are five slots out of the top 25 with 82 points.

Washington State and Arizona meet in 10 days, after the Wildcats host rival Arizona State this coming Saturday.

The Wildcats aren’t the only team representing the state of Arizona in terms of AP recognition. Grand Canyon (22-2) is 13 spots out of the top 25 but did receive 13 points in the rankings.

At 12-1 in WAC play and two games up on Tarleton State, the Antelopes have also won five in a row and this past week defeated Souther Utah 94-65.

AP college basketball rankings – Feb. 12

Record Pts Prv 1. UConn (45) 22-2 1509 1 2. Purdue (16) 22-2 1480 2 3. Houston 21-3 1386 5 4. Marquette 18-5 1273 7 5. Arizona 19-5 1241 8 6. Kansas 19-5 1227 4 7. North Carolina 19-5 1216 3 8. Tennessee 17-6 1033 6 9. Duke 18-5 1025 9 10. Iowa St. 18-5 969 14 11. South Carolina 21-3 921 15 12. Baylor 17-6 811 13 13. Auburn 19-5 799 12 14. Illinois 17-6 728 10 15. Alabama 17-7 618 16 16. Dayton 19-4 425 18 17. Creighton 17-7 410 19 18. Saint Mary’s 20-6 296 – 19. BYU 17-6 294 21 20. Wisconsin 16-8 249 11 21. Virginia 19-5 218 – 22. Kentucky 16-7 217 17 23. Indiana St 22-3 209 – 24. FAU 19-5 206 20 25. Oklahoma 18-6 178 –

Others receiving votes in the AP men’s college basketball rankings: Utah St. 160, Colorado St. 145, Texas Tech 111, San Diego St. 84, Washington St. 82, Clemson 57, Nevada 57, Gonzaga 50, New Mexico 27, Florida 19, Michigan St. 17, Texas A&M 16, Grand Canyon 13, Mississippi 12, TCU 10, Texas 9, Memphis 8, South Florida 7, Northwestern 2, UNC Wilmington 1.

