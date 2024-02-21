Close
Mercury focused on present and future in twilight of Diana Taurasi’s career

Feb 21, 2024, 11:01 AM | Updated: 11:02 am

Diana Taurasi celebrates...

(Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

(Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

Tyler Drake's Profile Picture

BY TYLER DRAKE


Arizona Sports

New Phoenix Mercury general manager Nick U’Ren wouldn’t have left his post as Golden State Warriors executive director of basketball operations for many opportunities.

But being a part of a growing WNBA landscape on top of working with one of the best to ever do it in Diana Taurasi and heading back home, the job was too good to pass up for the first-year GM.

Now, it’s on him to put the proper pieces in place for success both in the present and future with Taurasi entering her 20th WNBA season and the twilight of her career.

“That is kind of one of the tightropes I’ve been trying to walk,” U’Ren told Arizona Sports’ Bickley & Marotta on Wednesday. “We need to give Diana the best team we can to celebrate her talent, to celebrate her accomplishments. A competitor like her and someone who’s accomplished so much, whenever she decides to hang it up, she deserves to go out with a really enjoyable year and a really competitive team.

Mercury focused on present and future in twilight of Diana Taurasi’s career