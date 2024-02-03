The Phoenix Mercury acquired forward Rebecca Allen in a sign-and-trade deal with the Connecticut Sun on Saturday. The Mercury will send guard Moriah Jefferson to Connecticut in return.

Allen spent last season in Connecticut after the Sun acquired her in a three-team deal with the New York Liberty and Dallas Wings in January 2023. She played in all 40 games and made 27 starts for the Sun, averaging 6.4 points, 2.8 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.9 steals and a team-leading and career-high 1.3 blocks per game.

Last season, she also became the 10th fastest player in WNBA history to record at least 1,000 points, 500 rebounds, 150 blocks and 180 three-point field goals made in her career.

“Becca is a multidimensional player, who can impact the game on both ends of the floor with her elite shooting, versatility and length,” Mercury general manager Nick U’Ren said in a release. “The veteran leadership and high basketball IQ that she brings will be invaluable to our team.”

Originally from Melbourne, Australia, she began her professional career by playing in Australia’s WNBL (Women’s National Basketball League) at the age of 16. In February 2015, she signed with the Liberty as a free agent and spent the first seven years of her WNBA career in New York.

Allen has also represented Australia at the senior level since 2014 and won bronze medals at the 2022 and 2014 FIBA World Cups and a silver medal in the 2018 FIBA World Cup.

Jefferson spent just one season in Phoenix and averaged 10.5 points, 3.6 assists and 2.0 rebounds over 39 games (36 starts). The Mercury signed her last February as a free agent after she previously played with the Minnesota Lynx, Wings and Las Vegas Aces/San Antonio Silver Stars. The former No. 2 overall pick in the 2016 WNBA Draft will return to the state of Connecticut after winning four NCAA titles with the Huskies in college.

