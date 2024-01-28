Close
Phoenix Mercury sign guard Sug Sutton to training camp contract

Jan 28, 2024, 8:18 AM

Sug Sutton #1 of the Phoenix Mercury dribbles during the second half against the New York Liberty a...

Sug Sutton #1 of the Phoenix Mercury dribbles during the second half against the New York Liberty at Barclays Center on June 18, 2023 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

(Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

David Veenstra's Profile Picture

BY DAVID VEENSTRA


Arizona Sports

The Phoenix Mercury signed Sug Sutton to a training camp contract on Saturday after the guard accepted her reserved qualifying offer.

Since the acquisition is a training camp deal, Sutton’s contract will not count towards the salary cap until the start of the season (if she is retained).

The 36th and final pick of the 2020 draft joined the Mercury last season on a training camp contract before making the opening night roster. She had previously spent time with the Washington Mystics but was out of the league for two years and resorted to playing overseas in Poland and Australia and in a semi-pro league in Missouri before last season’s breakout.

Sutton appeared in all 40 games for the Mercury last season, averaging 8.2 points, 4.8 assists and 2.6 rebounds in 26.3 minutes of action.

Sutton began the season coming off the bench but later earned a spot in the starting lineup after reaching double figures in points in nine of the team’s first 11 games.

On Sept. 8, she registered the first triple-double in franchise history, totaling 18 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists in a loss against the Las Vegas Aces.

The Mercury play the two-time defending champion Aces on May 14 to begin the season.

