NEW YORK (AP) — Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese, Cameron Brink and others make this one of the most anticipated WNBA drafts in recent years. There are several impact players up for grabs on Monday, but their talent is nearly eclipsed by their popularity among basketball fans.

“Caitlin is kind of in a world of her own, but I don’t know that we have seen this kind of excitement across the board,” ESPN analyst Rebecca Lobo said. “You know, Angel Reese has a massive following. Cameron Brink has a large following of people, whether it’s following them on social media or following them throughout the course of their college career.”

Clark has helped bring millions of new fans to the game with her signature logo shots and dazzling passing ability. The Iowa star was a big reason why a record 18.9 million viewers tuned in to the NCAA championship game where South Carolina beat the Hawkeyes.

The NCAA Division I all-time scoring leader will go first to the Indiana Fever on Monday night when the draft takes place at the Brooklyn Academy of Music in front of 1,000 fans.

“This is the first time we’re going to have fans at the draft, so I think that’s going to be special,” ESPN analyst Andraya Carter said. “For people watching at home to see and hear a crowd and fans and people there, I think it’ll be really exciting.”

While Clark is a lock to go first, Brink, Tennessee’s Rickea Jackson and South Carolina’s Kamilla Cardoso have all been in the discussion to be taken at No. 2 by Los Angeles. The Sparks also own the No. 4 pick with Chicago choosing third.

Dallas is fifth and Washington sixth. Minnesota, Chicago, Dallas, Connecticut, New York and Atlanta close out the first round. In all, there are three rounds and 36 picks in total.

Where will the Phoenix Mercury pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft?

The Phoenix Mercury won’t have a chance at adding to its star power. Phoenix held the No. 3 pick in this draft before trading it to lead a package that went to Chicago for All-Star guard Kahleah Copper.

The Mercury won’t draft until the third round, at 25th and 29th overall.

Draft order

1. Indiana

2. Los Angeles

3. Chicago (via Phoenix)

4.Los Angeles (via Seattle)

5. Dallas (via Chicago)

6. Washington

7. Chicago (via Minnesota)

8. Minnesota (via Atlanta)

9. Dallas

10. Connecticut

11. New York

12. Atlanta (via Las Vegas)

2nd Round

13. Chicago (via Phoenix)

14. Seattle

15. Indiana

16. Las Vegas (via Los Angeles)

17. New York (via Chicago)

18. Las Vegas (via Washington)

19. Connecticut (via Minnesota)

20. Atlanta

21. Washington (via Dallas)

22. Connecticut

23. New York

24. Las Vegas

Third round

25. Phoenix

26. Seattle

27. Indiana

28. Los Angeles

29. Phoenix (via Chicago)

30. Washington

31. Minnesota

32. Atlanta

33. Dallas

34. Connecticut

35. New York

36. Las Vegas

Who is invited to the 2024 WNBA Draft?

The WNBA invited 15 players to the draft Monday, including Clark, Reese, Brink, Jackson, Cardoso and Kitley. The others are Aaliyah Edwards and Nika Muhl of UConn; Charisma Osborne of UCLA; Celeste Taylor and Jacy Sheldon of Ohio State; Alissa Pili of Utah; Marquesha Davis of Mississippi; Dyaisha Fair of Syracuse; and Nyadiew Puoch of Australia.

