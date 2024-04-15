Close
2024 WNBA Draft features Caitlin Clark, star power; Mercury limited in picks

Apr 15, 2024, 2:17 PM

WNBA Draft ball...

(Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

(Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NEW YORK (AP) — Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese, Cameron Brink and others make this one of the most anticipated WNBA drafts in recent years. There are several impact players up for grabs on Monday, but their talent is nearly eclipsed by their popularity among basketball fans.

“Caitlin is kind of in a world of her own, but I don’t know that we have seen this kind of excitement across the board,” ESPN analyst Rebecca Lobo said. “You know, Angel Reese has a massive following. Cameron Brink has a large following of people, whether it’s following them on social media or following them throughout the course of their college career.”

Clark has helped bring millions of new fans to the game with her signature logo shots and dazzling passing ability. The Iowa star was a big reason why a record 18.9 million viewers tuned in to the NCAA championship game where South Carolina beat the Hawkeyes.

The NCAA Division I all-time scoring leader will go first to the Indiana Fever on Monday night when the draft takes place at the Brooklyn Academy of Music in front of 1,000 fans.

“This is the first time we’re going to have fans at the draft, so I think that’s going to be special,” ESPN analyst Andraya Carter said. “For people watching at home to see and hear a crowd and fans and people there, I think it’ll be really exciting.”

While Clark is a lock to go first, Brink, Tennessee’s Rickea Jackson and South Carolina’s Kamilla Cardoso have all been in the discussion to be taken at No. 2 by Los Angeles. The Sparks also own the No. 4 pick with Chicago choosing third.

Dallas is fifth and Washington sixth. Minnesota, Chicago, Dallas, Connecticut, New York and Atlanta close out the first round. In all, there are three rounds and 36 picks in total.

Where will the Phoenix Mercury pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft?

The Phoenix Mercury won’t have a chance at adding to its star power. Phoenix held the No. 3 pick in this draft before trading it to lead a package that went to Chicago for All-Star guard Kahleah Copper.

The Mercury won’t draft until the third round, at 25th and 29th overall.

Draft order

1. Indiana
2. Los Angeles
3. Chicago (via Phoenix)
4.Los Angeles (via Seattle)
5. Dallas (via Chicago)
6. Washington
7. Chicago (via Minnesota)
8. Minnesota (via Atlanta)
9. Dallas
10. Connecticut
11. New York
12. Atlanta (via Las Vegas)

2nd Round

13. Chicago (via Phoenix)
14. Seattle
15. Indiana
16. Las Vegas (via Los Angeles)
17. New York (via Chicago)
18. Las Vegas (via Washington)
19. Connecticut (via Minnesota)
20. Atlanta
21. Washington (via Dallas)
22. Connecticut
23. New York
24. Las Vegas

Third round

25. Phoenix
26. Seattle
27. Indiana
28. Los Angeles
29. Phoenix (via Chicago)
30. Washington
31. Minnesota
32. Atlanta
33. Dallas
34. Connecticut
35. New York
36. Las Vegas

Who is invited to the 2024 WNBA Draft?

The WNBA invited 15 players to the draft Monday, including Clark, Reese, Brink, Jackson, Cardoso and Kitley. The others are Aaliyah Edwards and Nika Muhl of UConn; Charisma Osborne of UCLA; Celeste Taylor and Jacy Sheldon of Ohio State; Alissa Pili of Utah; Marquesha Davis of Mississippi; Dyaisha Fair of Syracuse; and Nyadiew Puoch of Australia.

