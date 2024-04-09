Phoenix Mercury unveil renderings of future practice facility

The Phoenix Mercury revealed renderings for their new state-of-the-art practice facility on Friday.

The facility features two courts, a training room, office space and a spa.

The Mercury also opened a new team member campus that serves as the business headquarters for the Phoenix Suns, Mercury, future Phoenix G League team and arena operations. The headquarters are located in Phoenix’s warehouse district south of downtown.

“We looked at some of the best facilities in the world for any sport and worked with groups that brought those facilities to life,” Vince Kozar, president of the Mercury, said in a social media video. “We’re going to end up with a facility that sets a completely new standard for women’s sports and just sports in general. It’s going to be something that our players and our fans can be proud of.”

The Mercury’s $100+ million practice facility is on schedule to open in July before WNBA All-Star weekend comes to the Valley. Here are the newest renderings of the 123,000-square-foot facility, courtesy of @PhoenixMercury: pic.twitter.com/RGl32etvex — Sarah Kezele 🌵 (@SarahKezele) April 8, 2024

NEW RENDERINGS UNVEILED: Your first chance to fly through the Mercury’s new dedicated state-of-the-art practice facility is here! Opening this summer, this facility is about creating a space for world-class athletes to win every day. Player experience is at the forefront of Mat… pic.twitter.com/nfqQy1BRfr — Phoenix Mercury (@PhoenixMercury) April 5, 2024

“We want this to be a place where players, staff, coaches and everyone looks forward to coming in each day,” general manager Nick U’Ren said. “It’s a place that represents getting better. It’s a place that represents the team and a place that represents togetherness.”

Suns and Mercury owner Mat Ishbia and chief executive officer Josh Bartelstein celebrated the grand opening of the business office on Thursday, the first phase of the $100-plus million investment and 123,000-square-foot development. The practice facility is set to open this summer.

“We are a people-first organization, and our new headquarters will be a place where team members can collaborate, create, work and have fun together,” Ishbia said in a press release. “Our goal is to be the best organization in sports – on and off the floor – and this investment is about our team members and ensuring they have the resources they need to grow, succeed and win.”

The Mercury’s first home game is May 18.