Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

PHOENIX MERCURY

Brittney Griner re-signs with the Phoenix Mercury

Mar 29, 2024, 8:25 PM

Brittney Griner, Phoenix Mercury...

Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury is guarded by Jonquel Jones #35 of the New York Liberty during the fourth quarter of the game at Barclays Center on July 05, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

(Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Brittney Griner has re-signed with the Phoenix Mercury, the league announced on Friday.

Griner averaged 17.5 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game last season in 31 games.

The 33-year-old made her ninth WNBA All-Star Game as well.

RELATED STORIES

The Mercury, who went 9-31 last season, are resetting for 2024 with a new head coach, Nate Tibbetts, as well as a first-year general manager, Nick U’Ren.

Phoenix returns future Hall of Famer Diana Taurasi and has signed point guard Natasha Cloud, who has played for the Washington Mystics since 2015.

In addition, the Mercury made a blockbuster trade involving their No. 3 overall pick in this year’s draft in exchange for Chicago Sky wing Kahleah Copper.

Phoenix will plug in Cloud at point guard after All-Star Skylar Diggins-Smith entered free agency and signed with the Seattle Storm. Diggins-Smith did not play for Phoenix this past season after going on maternity leave and then remaining sidelined after a disagreement with the team.

The Mercury in free agency have also lost center Megan Gustafson, who signed with the Las Vegas Aces.

Cloud averaged 12.7 points, 6.2 assists and 1.1 steals per game last season for the Mystics. She made WNBA All-Defensive Second Team in 2019 and the first team in 2022. Cloud also led the league at 7.0 assists per game in 2022.

Phoenix Mercury

Diana Taurasi and Brittney Griner, Phoenix Mercury...

Damon Allred

Diana Taurasi, Brittney Griner named to USA women’s national team training camp roster

Phoenix Mercury standouts Diana Taurasi and Brittney Griner were named to the training camp roster for the women's national team.

1 day ago

Caitlin Clark celebrates...

Associated Press

Iowa’s Caitlin Clark is inspiring a younger generation of players

Caitlin Clark's deep range has expanded the scope of possibilities for up-and-coming women's basketball players.

2 days ago

2024 WNBA All-Star Game logo...

Arizona Sports

2024 WNBA All-Star Game in Phoenix to feature Team USA

The 2024 WNBA All-Star Game in Phoenix will feature a matchup of the USA Basketball against a remaining group of All-Stars.

10 days ago

Mat Ishbia and Adam Silver...

Arizona Sports

Adam Silver credits Mat Ishbia for commitments to Suns, Mercury with upcoming All-Star games

The world's biggest basketball stars are coming to Phoenix for the WNBA All-Star Game this summer and the NBA All-Star Game in 2027.

22 days ago

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark...

Associated Press

Iowa star Caitlin Clark declares for 2024 WNBA Draft

Iowa's Caitlin Clark announced Thursday that she will leave the Hawkeyes after this season and enter the WNBA Draft.

29 days ago

Sug Sutton...

Arizona Sports

Phoenix Mercury re-sign Sug Sutton to training camp contract

The Phoenix Mercury re-signed point guard Sug Sutton to a training camp contract on Tuesday coming off her breakout season in 2023.

1 month ago

Brittney Griner re-signs with the Phoenix Mercury