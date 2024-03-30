Brittney Griner has re-signed with the Phoenix Mercury, the league announced on Friday.

Griner averaged 17.5 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game last season in 31 games.

The 33-year-old made her ninth WNBA All-Star Game as well.

The Mercury, who went 9-31 last season, are resetting for 2024 with a new head coach, Nate Tibbetts, as well as a first-year general manager, Nick U’Ren.

Phoenix returns future Hall of Famer Diana Taurasi and has signed point guard Natasha Cloud, who has played for the Washington Mystics since 2015.

In addition, the Mercury made a blockbuster trade involving their No. 3 overall pick in this year’s draft in exchange for Chicago Sky wing Kahleah Copper.

Phoenix will plug in Cloud at point guard after All-Star Skylar Diggins-Smith entered free agency and signed with the Seattle Storm. Diggins-Smith did not play for Phoenix this past season after going on maternity leave and then remaining sidelined after a disagreement with the team.

The Mercury in free agency have also lost center Megan Gustafson, who signed with the Las Vegas Aces.

Cloud averaged 12.7 points, 6.2 assists and 1.1 steals per game last season for the Mystics. She made WNBA All-Defensive Second Team in 2019 and the first team in 2022. Cloud also led the league at 7.0 assists per game in 2022.

