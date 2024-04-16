The Phoenix Mercury on Tuesday announced their 2024 television broadcast schedule bolstered by Arizona’s Family networks.

Led by Diana Taurasi, Brittney Griner, plus offseason additions Kahleah Copper and Natasha Cloud, the Mercury will also stream games on Mercury Live.

Twelve of the 28 regular season games will appear exclusively on national networks ABC (2), ESPN (2), ESPN2 (1) and ION (7).

The Mercury’s season begins Saturday, May 18, against the Atlanta Dream at home.

Their preseason game on Friday, May 10, against the Los Angeles Sparks will additionally air on Arizona’s Family and the Mercury Live stream.

Phoenix returns play-by-play voice Cindy Brunson for her third year on the call and Hall of Famer Ann Meyers Drysdale providing analysis for his 11th season in the role.

Tickets for all Mercury home games go on sale at 1 p.m. MST Tuesday.

2024 broadcast schedule: How to watch 2024 Phoenix Mercury games

