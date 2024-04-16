Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

PHOENIX MERCURY

Phoenix Mercury release 2024 game broadcast schedule

Apr 16, 2024, 12:18 PM

Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi (3) hugs Brittney Griner after the team's WNBA basketball game ...

Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi (3) hugs Brittney Griner after the team's WNBA basketball game against the Atlanta Dream, Aug. 3, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York, File)

(AP Photo/Matt York, File)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


The Phoenix Mercury on Tuesday announced their 2024 television broadcast schedule bolstered by Arizona’s Family networks.

Led by Diana Taurasi, Brittney Griner, plus offseason additions Kahleah Copper and Natasha Cloud, the Mercury will also stream games on Mercury Live.

Twelve of the 28 regular season games will appear exclusively on national networks ABC (2), ESPN (2), ESPN2 (1) and ION (7).

RELATED STORIES

The Mercury’s season begins Saturday, May 18, against the Atlanta Dream at home.

Their preseason game on Friday, May 10, against the Los Angeles Sparks will additionally air on Arizona’s Family and the Mercury Live stream.

Phoenix returns play-by-play voice Cindy Brunson for her third year on the call and Hall of Famer Ann Meyers Drysdale providing analysis for his 11th season in the role.

Tickets for all Mercury home games go on sale at 1 p.m. MST Tuesday.

2024 broadcast schedule: How to watch 2024 Phoenix Mercury games

Phoenix Mercury

Caitlin Clark goes No. 1 overall in the 2024 WNBA Draft...

Associated Press

Caitlin Clark taken No. 1 in WNBA draft by Indiana Fever, as expected

Caitlin Clark admitted she was a bit nervous before being chosen with the No. 1 pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft by the Indiana Fever.

19 hours ago

Charisma Osborne poses with a Mercury jersey during the WNBA Draft...

Tyler Drake

Phoenix Mercury select Charisma Osborne, Jaz Shelley in 2024 WNBA Draft

The Mercury took UCLA guard Charisma Osborne with the No. 25 pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft before nabbing Nebraska guard Jaz Shelley at No. 29.

19 hours ago

WNBA Draft ball...

Associated Press

2024 WNBA Draft features Caitlin Clark, star power; Mercury limited in picks

Caitlin Clark is expected to go first to the Indiana fever in the 2024 WNBA Draft. The Phoenix Mercury don't pick until late.

1 day ago

South Carolina celebrates winning an NCAA Championship...

Associated Press

NCAA women’s title between South Carolina, Iowa was most-watched hoops game in 5 years

South Carolina's victory over Iowa in the women's NCAA championship game had a preliminary audience average of 18.7 million on ABC and ESPN.

7 days ago

Diana Taurasi celebrates...

Vincent DeAngelis

Phoenix Mercury unveil renderings of future practice facility

The Phoenix Mercury revealed renderings for their new state-of-the-art practice facility on Friday.

8 days ago

Caitlin Clark and members of the Iowa women's basketball team celebrate their Final Four win over U...

Associated Press

Caitlin Clark leads Iowa rally for win over UConn in women’s Final Four

Caitlin Clark scored 21 points and made three big 3-pointers in the second half to rally Iowa past Paige Bueckers and UConn, 71-69.

11 days ago

Phoenix Mercury release 2024 game broadcast schedule