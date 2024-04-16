Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

PHOENIX MERCURY

Phoenix Mercury select Charisma Osborne, Jaz Shelley in 2024 WNBA Draft

Apr 15, 2024, 8:01 PM | Updated: 8:21 pm

Charisma Osborne poses with a Mercury jersey during the WNBA Draft...

Charisma Osborne (R) poses with WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert (L) after being selected 25th overall pick by the Phoenix Mercury during the 2024 WNBA Draft at Brooklyn Academy of Music on April 15, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

(Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Tyler Drake's Profile Picture

BY TYLER DRAKE


Cardinals reporter, ArizonaSports.com editor

The Phoenix Mercury selected UCLA guard Charisma Osborne with the 25th pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft on Monday night before nabbing Nebraska guard Jaz Shelley four picks later with the 29th pick.

Osborne marks the highest draft pick the Mercury have this year after dealing the third overall pick to the Chicago Sky in a trade package that brought back All-Star Kahleah Copper.

RELATED STORIES

Phoenix’s second-round pick (No. 13) was also owned by the Sky in 2024.

This past season (34 games played), Osborne averaged 13.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.6 steals across 33 minutes per contest.

She shot 41% from the field and 32.2% from 3-point land.

Across five seasons at UCLA, the 5-foot-9 guard out of Fantana, California, averaged 14.9 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game.

For her efforts, she earned two Pac-12 All-Defense Team nods (2021, 2024) and received All-Pac-12 honors four times (2021-2023). She also cracked the Pac-12 All-Freshman Team (2020).

Mercury take Jaz Shelley in third-round of WNBA Draft

Shelley meanwhile heads to the desert after spending the past three seasons at Nebraska. Before her time as a Husker, Shelley had a two-year stint at Oregon.

This past season (35 games played), Shelley averaged 13.4 points, 4.3 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 1.6 steals in 33.2 minutes of work.

She shot 38.5% from the field and 33.7% from long range in her final year at Nebraska.

Osborne and Shelley join a Mercury roster that has undergone a revamp this offseason following the additions of Natasha Cloud and Kahleah Copper, among others.

Phoenix also welcomes back two of its cornerstone players in Diana Taurasi and Brittney Griner.

The Mercury tip off the 2024 season on the road against the Las Vegas Aces on May 14 before returning home three days later for a tilt against the Atlanta Dream.

Phoenix Mercury

WNBA Draft ball...

Associated Press

2024 WNBA Draft features Caitlin Clark, star power; Mercury limited in picks

Caitlin Clark is expected to go first to the Indiana fever in the 2024 WNBA Draft. The Phoenix Mercury don't pick until late.

6 hours ago

South Carolina celebrates winning an NCAA Championship...

Associated Press

NCAA women’s title between South Carolina, Iowa was most-watched hoops game in 5 years

South Carolina's victory over Iowa in the women's NCAA championship game had a preliminary audience average of 18.7 million on ABC and ESPN.

7 days ago

Diana Taurasi celebrates...

Vincent DeAngelis

Phoenix Mercury unveil renderings of future practice facility

The Phoenix Mercury revealed renderings for their new state-of-the-art practice facility on Friday.

7 days ago

Caitlin Clark and members of the Iowa women's basketball team celebrate their Final Four win over U...

Associated Press

Caitlin Clark leads Iowa rally for win over UConn in women’s Final Four

Caitlin Clark scored 21 points and made three big 3-pointers in the second half to rally Iowa past Paige Bueckers and UConn, 71-69.

10 days ago

(Photo courtesy of the Phoenix Suns)...

Kellan Olson

Phoenix Suns’ new Player 15 Group HQ gives staff upgraded working space

The Player 15 Group unveiled its headquarters on Thursday, a big-time upgrade of working space for Suns, Mercury and arena staff members.

11 days ago

Brittney Griner, Phoenix Mercury...

Arizona Sports

Brittney Griner re-signs with the Phoenix Mercury

Brittney Griner has re-signed with the Phoenix Mercury, the league announced on Friday.

17 days ago

Phoenix Mercury select Charisma Osborne, Jaz Shelley in 2024 WNBA Draft