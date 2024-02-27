Close
Phoenix Mercury re-sign Sug Sutton to training camp contract

Feb 27, 2024, 12:35 PM

Sug Sutton...

Sug Sutton #1 of the Phoenix Mercury dribbles during the second half against the New York Liberty at Barclays Center on June 18, 2023 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

(Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


The Phoenix Mercury re-signed point guard Sug Sutton to a training camp contract on Tuesday coming off her breakout season in 2023.

Sutton, a third-round pick by the Washington Mystics in 2020, had only appeared in 12 games as a rookie before joining Phoenix last year.

She went on to play in all 40 games with 12 starts, averaging 8.2 points and 4.8 assists in 26.3 minutes per game. Her assist average was ninth in the league.

Sutton also recorded the first triple-double in Mercury history, becoming the second player in WNBA history to record a triple-double in their first two seasons.

She tallied 18 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists on Sept. 8 against the Las Vegas Aces.

The Mercury already have added talent in front of Sutton on the depth chart this season after signing Natasha Cloud and trading for Kahleah Copper to team with Diana Taurasi.

