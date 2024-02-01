Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

PHOENIX MERCURY

Natasha Cloud leaves Mystics to sign with Mercury

Feb 1, 2024, 9:18 AM | Updated: 2:12 pm

Natasha Cloud, Mystics...

Natasha Cloud #9 of the Washington Mystics plays against the New York Liberty during Game Two of Round One of the 2023 Playoffs at the Barclays Center on September 19, 2023 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

(Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Long-time Washington Mystics guard Natasha Cloud signed with the Phoenix Mercury, the team announced Thursday.

SNY and Girls Talk Sports TV reporter Khristina Williams first reported Thursday. The Washington Post‘s Kareem Copeland confirmed the expected signing.

A second-round pick in the 2015 WNBA Draft, she has spent her entire career with the Mystics and at 31 joins a resetting Mercury team that returns future Hall of Famer Diana Taurasi and is expected to re-sign All-Star center Brittney Griner.

“Natasha is an elite playmaker, one of the best defenders in the league and is coming off a career year as a scorer,” Mercury general manager Nick U’Ren in a release. “The tenacity and energy Natasha plays with, on both ends of the court, will help make our team more dynamic, versatile and competitive.”

Phoenix will plug in Cloud at point guard after All-Star Skylar Diggins-Smith entered free agency this year. Diggins-Smith did not play for Phoenix this past season after going on maternity leave and then having a disagreement with the team.

RELATED STORIES

Interestingly enough, Diggins-Smith agreed to join the Seattle Storm not long after the reports of Cloud signing with the Mercury.

Cloud averaged 12.7 points, 6.2 assists and 3.7 rebounds per game with 1.1 steals last season for the Mystics.

She made WNBA All-Defensive Second Team in 2019 and the first team in 2022 and also led the league at 7.0 assists per game in 2022.

The 5-foot-10 point guard won the 2019 WNBA title with Washington and has 30 games of postseason experience.

“I’m hyped to be coming to the Valley, and be part of building back the Mercury’s dynasty,” Cloud said in a release. “D.C. has been my home for nine years and leaving the fans and city isn’t easy, but I’m excited to be part of an organization that values the person and player that I am. I can’t wait to get to Phoenix and get to work with my teammates.”

Cloud, 31, slots in to lead an offense and act as a perimeter disruptor that expects to return Griner in the post to complement Taurasi’s perimeter game.

Phoenix also owns the No. 3 pick in the WNBA Draft, where the talent pool could potentially include likely No. 1 pick Caitlin Clark, as well as Stanford big Cameron Brink and UConn guard Paige Bueckers.

The Mercury enter 2024 under first-year coach Nate Tibbetts and first-year general manager Nick U’Ren.

Phoenix Mercury

Skylar Diggins-Smith...

Associated Press

Ex-Mercury PG Skylar Diggins-Smith signs with Storm as WNBA free agency begins

The New York Liberty signed prized free agent Nneka Ogwumike while Seattle signed Skylar Diggins-Smith as WNBA free agency tipped off.

7 hours ago

Brittney Griner celebrates...

Associated Press

Baylor set to retire Brittney Griner’s jersey against Texas Tech

Baylor will retire the jersey of former star and current Phoenix Mercury member Brittney Griner on Feb. 18 when the Bears host Texas Tech.

1 day ago

Sug Sutton...

David Veenstra

Phoenix Mercury sign guard Sug Sutton to training camp contract

The Phoenix Mercury signed Sug Sutton to a training camp contract on Saturday after the guard accepted her qualifying offer. 

4 days ago

United States' Diana Taurasi (12) drives up the court during women's basketball preliminary round g...

Vincent DeAngelis

Diana Taurasi, Brittney Griner headline USA Basketball minicamp roster

Taurasi and Griner are two of the 18 athletes on the February minicamp roster, set for Feb. 2-4 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

10 days ago

Kate Martin shows off a gift from Caitlin Clark to Iowa: A Kyler Murray 'Be 1 of One' Nike Dunk Low...

Kevin Zimmerman

Caitlin Clark gifts Iowa players Kyler Murray’s ‘Be 1 of One’ Nike dunks for own birthday

Iowa Hawkeye Caitlin Clark made sure her teammates were taken care of with a new pair of kicks during her own birthday celebration.

13 days ago

Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury makes a funny face as she gathers with teammates before ...

David Veenstra

Phoenix Mercury hire Megan Vogel and Michael Joiner as assistant coaches

The Phoenix Mercury named Megan Vogel and Michael Joiner as assistant coaches. They will join the staff of first-year coach Nate Tibbetts.

15 days ago

Natasha Cloud leaves Mystics to sign with Mercury