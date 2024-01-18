The Phoenix Mercury named Megan Vogel and Michael Joiner as assistant coaches on Wednesday.

Vogel has spent the last 11 seasons coaching at the University of Wisconsin Green Bay, including this season and last as associate head coach.

She won six Horizon League regular season championships, four Horizon League tournament championships and helped the Phoenix to four NCAA Tournament appearances.

She previously worked as an assistant coach at St. Cloud State, Minnesota State Mankato and St. Peter High School.

Vogel, a former collegiate player at South Dakota State University, was drafted 19th overall by the Washington Mystics in the 2007 WNBA Draft.

Joiner comes to the Mercury from the NBA G League’s Memphis Hustle, where he has been an assistant coach since 2019.

Joiner also played four seasons in the NBA Development League, including two seasons for the Sioux Falls Skyforce under then head coach Nate Tibbetts.

Vogel and Joiner will join the staff of first-year coach Tibbetts, who the Mercury hired in October after a long career as an NBA assistant coach with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Portland Trail Blazers and Orlando Magic.

Three-time WNBA All-Star and former NBA assistant Kristi Toliver was named as the Mercury’s associate head coach in December.

