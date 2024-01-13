Close
Tickets for 2024 WNBA All-Star Game in Phoenix on sale Jan. 30

Jan 13, 2024, 7:07 AM

The Phoenix Mercury will host the 2024 WNBA All-Star Game at Footprint Center on Saturday, July 20. (Photo via Phoenix Mercury).

(Photo via Phoenix Mercury)

David Veenstra's Profile Picture

BY DAVID VEENSTRA


Arizona Sports

The WNBA announced 2024 All-Star Game tickets will go on sale on Jan. 30. The league also unveiled the full All-Star Weekend schedule and the logo for the game in Phoenix.

This summer will mark the third time Phoenix has hosted the All-Star Game after previously hosting the event in 2000 and 2014. The last time an All-Star game was held in an Olympic year, the U.S. national team played against the WNBA All-Stars.

Fans will have the opportunity to purchase tickets for the WNBA Skills Challenge, the 3-Point Contest and the WNBA All-Star Game and can sign-up for presale access here.

On July 18, players and coaches will arrive in the Valley before the All-Star Orange Carpet Fan Event later that evening.

The Phoenix Convention Center will host WNBA Live on July 19 and July 20 — an event open to the public that will offer fans the opportunity to meet WNBA players and take part in viewing parties, skills competitions and more.

July 19 will also feature a Community Clinic, the WNBA Skills Challenge and the 3-Point Contest before the 2024 WNBA All-Star Game on July 20.

