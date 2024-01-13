The WNBA announced 2024 All-Star Game tickets will go on sale on Jan. 30. The league also unveiled the full All-Star Weekend schedule and the logo for the game in Phoenix.

This summer will mark the third time Phoenix has hosted the All-Star Game after previously hosting the event in 2000 and 2014. The last time an All-Star game was held in an Olympic year, the U.S. national team played against the WNBA All-Stars.

Fans will have the opportunity to purchase tickets for the WNBA Skills Challenge, the 3-Point Contest and the WNBA All-Star Game and can sign-up for presale access here.

On July 18, players and coaches will arrive in the Valley before the All-Star Orange Carpet Fan Event later that evening.

The Phoenix Convention Center will host WNBA Live on July 19 and July 20 — an event open to the public that will offer fans the opportunity to meet WNBA players and take part in viewing parties, skills competitions and more.

July 19 will also feature a Community Clinic, the WNBA Skills Challenge and the 3-Point Contest before the 2024 WNBA All-Star Game on July 20.

