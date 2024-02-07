Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

PHOENIX MERCURY

ESPN’s Pelton: Mercury trade for Kahleah Copper earns a B- grade

Feb 7, 2024, 9:08 AM

Kahleah Cooper and Sophie Cunningham...

Sophie Cunningham #9 of the Phoenix Mercury collides with Kahleah Copper #2 of the Chicago Sky during the second half of the WNBA game at Footprint Center on July 20, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Early grades are coming in after the Phoenix Mercury traded two players and a collection of draft capital to acquire three-time All-Star Kahleah Copper from the Chicago Sky along with Morgan Bertsch.

It’s hard to know how the trade will pan out until the group comes together on the court — Phoenix has also added Rebecca Allen and Natasha Cloud in the last week — but these early grades can give an indication of the value given up and coming back.

RELATED STORIES

Here’s a look at the deal in its entirety:

Phoenix acquires:

– Kahleah Copper

– Morgan Bertsch

Chicago acquires:

– Brianna Turner

– Michaela Onyenwere

– 2024 No. 3 overall draft pick

– 2025 Chicago second-round pick (which Phoenix acquired in a deal prior to the 2023 season)

– 2026 Phoenix first-round pick

– 2026 second-round pick swap rights with Phoenix’s second-round pick

ESPN writer Kevin Pelton gave the Mercury a B- for the way they handled the deal, noting that while Copper’s addition solidifies a position of need, it comes at the price of long-term flexibility and puts the pressure on.

The wing spot next to Taurasi has been a revolving door in Phoenix. Kia Nurse was brought in to play small forward in 2021, but her ACL tear during the semifinals necessitated another trade with the Sky, for Diamond DeShields. Last winter, the Mercury swapped out DeShields for Onyenwere. Copper is a better shooter and far more accomplished as a WNBA scorer, making her a massive upgrade in that role — as Phoenix saw firsthand in the 2021 Finals.

The Mercury’s willingness to trade the No. 3 pick after the Storm already dealt away this year’s fourth selection is the latest indication teams don’t expect all of the eligible talent to declare for the 2024 draft. Still, this year’s pick should yield a strong contributor on a rookie contract. And Phoenix giving up its 2026 first-round selection all but forces the Mercury into the same position next year, trying to recruit talent to avoid sending away a lottery pick.

As a result, anything short of a trip to the WNBA semifinals this season will be a disappointing outcome for Phoenix.

Pelton gives the Sky an A- for their part in the deal, commending them for accepting a rebuild and going down the asset collection route now that their contention window has clearly closed.

Phoenix Mercury

Kahleah Copper of the Chicago Sky...

Arizona Sports

Mercury trade for All-Star Kahleah Copper, send draft picks and players to Sky

The Phoenix Mercury are trading draft capital and players to the Chicago Sky to acquire 2021 WNBA Finals MVP Kahleah Copper, per reports.

1 day ago

Diana Taurasi #12 of the US National Team looks to shoot close to Karoline Striplin #11 of the Tenn...

David Veenstra

Diana Taurasi to represent Team USA in Olympic Qualifying Tournament

The USA Basketball Women’s National Team announced its roster for the 2024 FIBA Women’s Olympic Qualifying Tournament on Sunday.

3 days ago

Christyn Williams #13 of the UConn Huskies reacts in the first quarter against the Stanford Cardina...

David Veenstra

Phoenix Mercury sign guard Christyn Williams to training camp contract

The Phoenix Mercury signed guard Christyn Williams to a training camp deal. The contract will not count towards the cap until the season begins.

4 days ago

Rebecca Allen dribbles during the first half against the New York Liberty during Game Two of the 20...

David Veenstra

Phoenix Mercury acquire forward Rebecca Allen in sign-and-trade for guard Moriah Jefferson

The Phoenix Mercury acquired Rebecca Allen in a deal with the Connecticut Sun that will send Moriah Jefferson to Connecticut in return. 

4 days ago

Skylar Diggins-Smith...

Associated Press

Ex-Mercury PG Skylar Diggins-Smith signs with Storm as WNBA free agency begins

The New York Liberty signed prized free agent Nneka Ogwumike while Seattle signed Skylar Diggins-Smith as WNBA free agency tipped off.

6 days ago

Natasha Cloud, Mystics...

Arizona Sports

Natasha Cloud leaves Mystics to sign with Mercury

Long-time Washington Mystics guard Natasha Cloud reportedly agreed to join the Phoenix Mercury as the free agency signing period began.

6 days ago

ESPN’s Pelton: Mercury trade for Kahleah Copper earns a B- grade